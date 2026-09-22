Simon Cowell Will Miss ‘AGT’ Finale as He Continues Recovering From Back Surgery

Simon Cowell will remain away from the “America’s Got Talent” judges’ table as Season 21 reaches its final two nights. NBC confirmed on Tuesday, September 22, that KSI will take Cowell’s seat alongside Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Mel B for the live finale. The change comes as Cowell continues recovering from a back procedure that has kept him off the show for nearly a month.

Why Is Simon Cowell Missing the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale?

Cowell, 66, has been absent since late August.

A representative described the surgery to Entertainment Weekly in August as “routine” and said the longtime judge was expected to return in a few weeks.

Cowell stepped away from “America’s Got Talent” in August to address ongoing problems with his back.

NBC America’s Got Talent – Season 19

People reported on August 24 that the television producer would miss several weeks of filming while undergoing the procedure.

His absence became noticeable during the live show Tuesday, August 25, when his chair remained empty and Mandel, Vergara and Mel B judged without him.

The finale will air Tuesday, September 22, and Wednesday, September 23, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

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KSI will serve as the latest guest judge during Cowell’s absence. KSI, 33, built a massive following on YouTube before expanding into music and boxing. He has also served as a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent” since 2025.

He follows several familiar faces who have temporarily joined the panel this season.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Kenan Thompson previously filled Cowell’s seat during the third round of quarterfinals. Heidi Klum also returned to the judges’ desk after leaving the show following the 2024 season.

Host Terry Crews announced Klum’s return during the Wednesday, September 2, episode.

“We will have another guest judge next week,” Crews said. “But check this out. It’s the return of AGT super judge Heidi Klum. Yes, Heidi will be back at the judges’ desk. How cool is that? Are you excited? I’m excited. The chair is ready and waiting for you, Heidi.”

What Happened to Simon Cowell’s Back?

NBC Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell —

Cowell has dealt with serious back problems before.

In August 2020, he broke his back in three places after falling from an electric bike at his Malibu home. He underwent a five-hour operation and missed part of Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent.”

Months later, Cowell told People that he felt “much better” after his recovery.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, it wasn’t that bad actually breaking your back,” he said in February 2021. “I mean it wasn’t great for three to four weeks, but after that you get through it. I had to do so much exercise now. I actually feel better than I did before the accident.”

Who Made the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 Finale?

Ten acts remain in the running for the Season 21 title: Acro Canine Crew, Come Here, Geno Ploeger, Hundred Fingers, Lai Noelle, Nene Royal, Olivia Befus, Royal Lasers, Unitree and Veronika Goroshkova.

They will perform for viewers’ votes Tuesday before the winner is announced during Wednesday’s live results show.

The finale marks one of the biggest nights of the season, but Cowell will be watching from the sidelines as he continues his recovery.