Nick Cannon Opens Up About Balancing Life With His 11 Kids

Nick Cannon is opening up about a parenting concern that has followed him for years: whether he is able to give each of his kids enough time.

The entertainer, who has previously reflected on the challenges of raising a large family, said in a new interview that balancing work with his responsibilities as a father continues to leave him feeling guilty.

Cannon, who has previously spoken publicly about raising 12 Kids, told Us Weekly that dividing his time among his 11 living children remains “challenging.” “I feel that guilt daily,” he told Us Weekly while promoting his upcoming Wild ’N Out tour.

Nick Cannon Says Parenting Still Comes With ‘Guilt Daily’

During the interview, Cannon offered a glimpse into how packed an ordinary evening can become.

He recalled attending parent-teacher conferences for his son and first-grade daughter that were happening at the same time. Before that, he had been at guitar lessons with one of his 4-year-old children. He then had to catch a flight to Alabama for a promotional appearance.

“I don’t know how I do it,” Cannon admitted. The 45-year-old said the challenge is not necessarily unique to having a large family. In his view, children will always want more time with their parents, whether someone has one child or many. “You’re always gonna want to give more time,” he said.

Cannon acknowledged that work and other responsibilities sometimes prevent him from saying yes to everything his children want. Still, he said maintaining a healthy balance and making sure they know he is trying are important to him.

“I think my kids know I love them unconditionally,” he added, acknowledging that he is not a perfect father but is doing his best.

Cannon Has Spoken About This Guilt Before

Cannon’s latest comments echo concerns he expressed nearly four years ago. During a December 2022 appearance on Paramount+’s “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” Cannon described not getting enough time with all of his children as his “biggest guilt.”

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said at the time, according to E! News’ coverage of the interview.

He explained that his demanding work schedule contributed to the problem, saying he was “constantly working” and “spread thin.”

His latest interview shows that the concern has not disappeared. This time, however, Cannon provided more specific examples of the scheduling conflicts involved in trying to remain present in his children’s lives.

Cannon Reveals Whether He Wants More Kids

Despite his busy schedule, Cannon is not currently looking to expand his family. Asked whether he would consider having more children, he replied, “Right now, 12 is good.”

Cannon is the father of 12 children in total and is currently parenting 11 living children. His son Zen died at 5 months old in December 2021. Cannon said his current routine already includes school drop-off lines and activities ranging from basketball and karate to jujitsu, tap, piano and guitar.

His commitment to being present for those activities is partly shaped by his own childhood. “We come from a different generation; we were latchkey kids, and we had to take care of ourselves,” Cannon told Us Weekly.

He said he does not remember his parents attending his recitals, explaining that his mother worked three jobs while his father lived across the country. “So I take that stuff very seriously,” he said.

Cannon is now preparing to take “Wild ’N Out” back on the road. Live Nation says “Wild ’N Out Live: The Next Generation” will begin its 20-city run on November 10 at Oakland Arena.

The franchise itself dates back to 2005, when MTV debuted “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’N Out,” which Cannon created, produced and hosted.

More than two decades later, Cannon’s professional schedule remains packed, but his latest comments show that finding enough time for his children continues to be one of the parenting challenges most on his mind.