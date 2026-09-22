Chrissy Teigen Says She’d Pick John Legend ‘Over and Over Again’ After 13 Years

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating 13 years of marriage to John Legend with a sweet message about how their relationship has grown.

Teigen, 40, and Legend, 47, marked their anniversary with a romantic getaway to Morocco. The model shared a carousel of photos and videos from the trip on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message to her husband.

“We celebrated our 13th anniversary in beautiful Morocco this year, and as the years add up, I think we are really discovering what being a couple really is, outside of raising children together,” Teigen wrote.

According to People, the couple legally married at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 10, 2013, before celebrating with a larger wedding in Lake Como, Italy, four days later.

More than a decade later, Teigen said marriage has come to mean supporting each other through difficult moments.

“Being there when the other person is going through something impossibly hard. It’s that. And the other things, too. Lots of the other things,” she wrote.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate 13 Years in Morocco

Teigen gave followers a look at their anniversary getaway, including what appeared to be a romantic dinner for two.

One video showed Teigen and Legend blowing out a candle on a dessert served on a silver platter. Their table was covered in red rose petals, while the couple wore black-and-white formalwear.

The pair share four children: daughters Luna, 10, and Esti, 3, and sons Miles, 8, and Wren, 3.

Legend previously opened up about how parenthood and the challenges they have faced have shaped their marriage. Speaking to People in September 2025, the singer said he and Teigen had “grown together as a couple.”

“And I think being parents forces you to grow up, and it changes your priorities,” Legend said. “But also, [for] all the joy we’ve experienced together, we’ve also had tragedy together and challenges together.”

Legend said experiencing those highs and lows together strengthened their bond because they learned they could rely on each other through difficult times.

Teigen offered a lighter take on maintaining their spark earlier this year. In January, she joked to E! News that part of her strategy is keeping some of life’s less glamorous moments away from her husband.

“For all he knows, I have never farted or pooped,” she joked, adding that couples have to “keep the sexy and preserve the sexy” in some ways.

Their Love Story Started Nearly 20 Years Ago

John Legend and Christine Teigen at the Sony BMG Music 2008 Grammy Awards After Party on February 10, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images)

Teigen and Legend first met in 2006 on the set of the music video for his song “Stereo.”

According to Us Weekly, they hooked up after filming but did not immediately become a serious couple. They stayed in touch, and their relationship eventually developed into a long-term romance.

They married in 2013 and welcomed Luna in 2016 and Miles in 2018. The couple faced a devastating loss in September 2020 when Teigen lost their son Jack during pregnancy. Legend later said the difficult experiences they went through together had “fortified” their relationship.

Their family grew again in 2023 when Teigen gave birth to Esti in January. Five months later, they welcomed Wren via surrogate.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and family at the Fisher-Price X John Legend launch event on August 27, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images)

Over the years, both have spoken openly about supporting each other through parenthood, their careers and personal challenges. Teigen previously called Legend her “absolute best friend and lover and partner in life.”

Nearly two decades after they first met, Teigen made it clear in her anniversary message that she would still make the same choice.

“I will be with you through all of it,” she wrote, “and I’d pick you and your beautiful family over and over again!”