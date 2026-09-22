Dolly Parton’s Nephew Breaks Silence After Being Fired From Long-Held Position

Bryan Seaver, the beloved nephew of Dolly Parton, was fired from his long-held position as head of the “Jolene” artist’s security less than one month after her death.

Shortly after TMZ broke the story, Seaver released a statement on his firing.

“We refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” Seaver and his team told TMZ.

Estate Drama

In addition to Seaver, his entire security team had been replaced, with the disgruntled employees pointing to Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell as the force behind the change.

Seaver and his team are “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions,” they told TMZ.

While it’s unclear what prompted the swap in security details—with the outlet noting that replacement guards were put in place at Parton’s Nashville home, her museum, her downtown home and warehouse—Seaver’s “personal interest in the trust remains intact.”

As fans know, Seaver was selected by his beloved aunt to publicly announce her passing, which he did via a pre-recorded video shared to the “I Will Always Love You” artist’s social media on August 25.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” he said at the time. “As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

He continued: “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

Dolly’s Death

Parton died on August 25, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced. She was laid to rest in a small, private ceremony attended by her immediate family, per Dolly’s request, alongside her late husband Carl Dean.

“A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience,” her obituary read. “With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”

Dolly was remembered by many in Hollywood and beyond for her kind heart, her killer vocals, her humor, and her philanthropy. She was 80 years old.