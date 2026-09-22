Netflix Renews Hit Series, Promises ‘Juicy, Drama-Filled Second Season’

After making its Netflix debut as part of the streamer’s September lineup, “Crew Girl” is being invited back for a second season.

The series, a coming-of-age story about a teenage rower finding her footing in a new high school, definitely found an audience.

According to Netflix’s renewal announcement, the series launched September 10, and debuted in the Netflix English TV Top 10 — remaining there since its release.

“Crew Girl” went on to climb to No. 2 the following week, ultimately making it into Netflix’s top 10 in more 90 countries. At the time of the announcement, the series had amassed more than 16 million views — and counting.

A Second Season Is Coming

Netflix Miku Martineau as Teagan Tao in “Crew Girl”

The series star, Miku Martineau, shared a statement about Netflix’s renewal of the show for a second season.

“I am beyond excited for ‘Crew Girl’ season two!” said Martineau.

“There’s so much left to explore with the characters, the romances, and the rowing team, it’s going to be a ride for sure!” she added. “All I know is that it will definitely be a packed, juicy, drama filled second season so I’m ready to get back in a boat and on camera! #teamteagan”

A Rising Star Rower

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“Sixteen-year-old Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau) was a rising star in single sculls rowing until a family scandal capsized her future. Forced to relocate with her mom (Jessica Paré) to the East Coast, Teagan starts over at the prestigious Easton Prep, where she’s not just an outcast but stuck aground – there’s no girls’ rowing team. Her only way to the water is to take the helm of the school’s notoriously dysfunctional boys’ varsity crew as their coxswain,” reads the series’ synopsis for the first season.

“Thrust into a world of old money and brutal competition, Teagan must find a way to lead a team that doesn’t want her and somehow bring them together,” the synopsis continues. “As she juggles her own rowing ambitions, the demands of the boys’ crew, and her family’s escalating complications, she also finds herself unexpectedly caught in the orbit of the team’s two most competitive rivals: the arrogant team captain, Josh Regis (Sam Braun), and the quiet but intensely driven underdog, Cam Dillinger (Kyle Clark).”

Rowing for Real

Netflix L to R: Kyle Clark, Miku Martineau and Sam Braun

As the series’ star explained in an inteview with Tudum, viewers don’t need to be experts in rowing in order to appreciate the sport in the show.

“We learn as Teagan learns. I like that aspect of the show — it’s not intimidating to watch,” Martineau explained. “The best coxswains learn how to be the best communicators, make decisions, have great relationships with their teammates, and motivate their team. It’s a huge leadership role, and Teagan is ready to take that on.”

For Martineau, the role not only utilized her talent as an actor, but also required her to learn to become a competitive rower.

“When I was learning how to become a coxswain, I needed to make some decisions on the spot,” Martineau revealed. “I needed to make sure that the boat was going in the right direction because there were a lot of other boats on the water.”

