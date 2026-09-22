Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Take Major Step Toward Finalizing Divorce a Decade After Split

Nearly a decade after ending their marriage, Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer appear to be nearing the end of their divorce proceedings. Maguire, 51, and Meyer, 49, have reached an agreement to dissolve their marriage, according to court documents obtained by People.

Jennifer filed the paperwork in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, September 18. The former couple still has other matters to resolve before their divorce is fully settled.

In separate documents filed on Wednesday, September 16, they agreed to use a private judge to help address any remaining disputes.

When Did Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Separate?

Getty Actor Tobey Maguire (L) and wife Jennifer Meyer Maguire

Tobey and Jennifer married in 2007 and announced their separation in 2016 after nine years of marriage.

Jennifer formally filed for divorce from the “Spider-Man” star in 2020, four years after they separated.

They share two children, daughter Ruby Maguire, 19, and son Otis Maguire, 17.

Despite the long-running divorce process, Jennifer has repeatedly described her relationship with Tobey in warm terms and said they have worked hard to maintain a close family bond.

What Has Jennifer Meyer Said About Tobey Maguire?

During a December 2025 appearance on “The Inside Edit” podcast, Jennifer said Gwyneth Paltrow helped her approach divorce by introducing her to Dr. Habib Sadeghi.

“Everyone was making fun of conscious uncoupling at the time, but joke’s on them. Joke’s on those people making fun of it,” Jennifer said.

“I called [Sadeghi] and then I had to say to Tobey, ‘Hey, we’re going to go to couple’s therapy.’”

She said the work ultimately transformed their relationship. “I now have an ex-husband who is my best friend and would do anything for me, and I would do anything for him,” she said. “Anything in the world.”

Jennifer also called Tobey “the best dad, the best ex-husband, the best friend, the most generous.”

Who Is Jennifer Meyer Engaged to Now?

Jennifer has since moved forward with Geoff Ogunlesi, whom she is engaged to marry, E! News reported in 2024.

She confirmed in June that the couple had welcomed a baby together, making her a mother of three.

Jennifer has also said Geoff and Tobey have developed an easy relationship.

That dynamic became especially meaningful during the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025, when Jennifer, Geoff and her children stayed at Tobey’s home.

How Do Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer Get Along Today?

Jennifer recalled coming home during that period to find Tobey and Geoff comfortably spending time together.

“It was the greatest,” she said, while appeared on the Monday, December 1 episode of the The Inside Edit podcast with host Maeve Reilly.

“Every day I would walk in and I’d be like, ‘I’m so lucky,’ and then I’d come home at night and Tobey and Geoff and his best friend would be watching a movie on the couch. I’d be like, ‘How? This is a dream.’”

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With their marital-status agreement now in place, Tobey and Jennifer are one step closer to formally ending a marriage that has already evolved into a close co-parenting relationship.