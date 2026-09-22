Sophia Loren Is 92: See Her Beautiful Appearance in Photos From Then to Now

Sophia Loren is an icon in Italy and an incredible actress whose career has spanned decades. She is beloved for her roles in “Grumpier Old Men,” “Marriage Italian Style,” and “A Special Day.” She was also the first performer to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language role for her acting in “Two Women,” Oscars reports.

On September 20, Loren turned 92, and in honor of her birthday, this is a closer look at her incredible life and her ever-gorgeous appearance through the years.

Sophia Loren’s Brilliant Career

Getty Sophia Loren at the Tivoli Theatre in London in 1954

In honor of Loren’s birthday, she posted a photo of herself on Facebook with a hopeful message. “Birthdays are a beautiful reminder of what matters most: may dreams come true, may we meet wonderful people on our journey, true friends who become family, and may there always be reasons to laugh, to love, and to look forward to the next great adventure,” the message reads. “And may there always be a little sweetness, a little sparkle, and that beautiful feeling that the best is still to come.”

Getty Actress Sophia Loren at London Airport in 1957

Getty Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando in 1954

Getty Sophia Loren in 1956

Loren has shared her thoughts on aging and beauty in an honest and relatable way. In an interview with Hello! Magazine in 2019, she was asked about her beauty secrets. She said, “There is no secret. This is the face I was born with. I like to keep myself as I was born, no secrets otherwise.”

Loren is often praised for her comments on the subject, including a quote she gave to AARP Magazine in December 2020. “Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes. It is not something physical,” she said, Hello! Magazine reports. “Sometimes, when I say I’m 86, I don’t believe it. I feel 20. When I look in the mirror, I cheer for myself. I don’t ask, ‘Are you great?’ or ‘Are you beautiful?’ No! It’s how I feel inside, how secure I am, how happy I am. That’s what matters.”

Sophia Loren’s Private Life & Two Sons

Getty Sophia Loren, her husband Carlo Ponti, and their newborn son, Carlo Jr.

Loren has won a slew of awards and is celebrated for her talents as an actress, but she is also the mother of two sons, Carlo Ponti Jr. and Edoardo Ponti, whom she shared with her late husband Carlo Ponti. Carlo was a movie producer who died in January 2007.

Loren has long drawn intense interest in her life, and by extension, her children’s lives. When her first child, Carlo Jr., was born on December 29, 1968, in Geneva, Switzerland, the press flooded her hospital room.

Getty Sophia Loren and husband Carlo Ponti

Getty Sophia Loren in 1961

Getty Actress Sophia Loren at the Odeon Theatre in 1964

“I think this was about a week after Carlo Jr. was born,” she told People. “There were so many photographers that we could not give it exclusive to one. So the doctor said, ‘We have a room where we operate, and there’s a balcony all around. You can come in with the child, and they can take pictures.’”

Sophia Loren in 1979

Getty Sophia Loren attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2019

Loren’s second son, Edoardo, was born on January 6, 1973, in Geneva, Switzerland. Carlo Jr. became a music conductor, while Edoardo became a director and writer, with notable projects including “Human Voice” and “Between Strangers.”

Getty Sophia Loren attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in 2021

Of the many things Loren has done, perhaps she is most proud of motherhood. “When I received prizes for what I have done in films, it is nice. And when people congratulate me on my family, as they say I have beautiful children. And like all mum’s I’m very proud,” she said, Hello! Magazine reports.