Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals Her Biggest Concern for Cynthia Bailey on ‘The Traitors’

Cynthia Bailey is heading into “The Traitors” with reality competition experience, but her “Humble Brag” co-host Crystal Kung Minkoff believes one of Bailey’s biggest strengths could also put her game in danger.

Minkoff discussed Bailey’s upcoming appearance during the Sept. 21 episode of “Humble Brag,” which featured former “Traitors” contestants Britney Haynes and Rob Cesternino.

Bailey was absent from the episode because she was already in Scotland filming the competition. Minkoff said the opportunity was something the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star had wanted for a long time.

“She wants to win,” Minkoff said.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Says Cynthia Bailey Is Ready to Play

Bailey is not entering “The Traitors” as a newcomer to reality competition shows.

She previously finished third on “Celebrity Big Brother” and later competed on “Got to Get Out,” giving her experience with strategy and social gameplay before entering the castle.

Minkoff said Bailey has reflected on her “Celebrity Big Brother” performance and wished she had played a more aggressive strategic game.

“I know that now,” Minkoff said. “We’ve spoken a lot about it and scenarios with people that she knows, doesn’t know.”

Minkoff believes Bailey’s motivation could separate her from reality stars who approach competition shows primarily as another television opportunity.

According to Minkoff, Bailey already has an established career and genuinely wants the challenge of winning the game.

“She wants to win. She has such a different perspective and mentality about this,” Minkoff said.

Still, Minkoff wondered whether Bailey becoming more strategic could change what previously made her successful.

Bailey’s straightforward personality helped her reach the end of “Celebrity Big Brother,” and Minkoff questioned whether trying harder to control her game on “The Traitors” could complicate that natural social approach.

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Minkoff Worries Bailey Could Become a Murder Target

Minkoff’s biggest concern is not Bailey being eliminated at the round table.

Instead, she fears Bailey could become an attractive murder target for the Traitors.

Because Bailey comes across as genuine and dependable, Minkoff believes other contestants may have little reason to banish her. That same quality, however, could eventually make the Traitors view her as someone they need to eliminate themselves.

“I’m not worried about her being banished,” Minkoff said. “I’m worried about her being murdered.”

Minkoff suggested Bailey could become the type of player who remains outside the group’s suspicions long enough to become dangerous to the Traitors.

She also questioned whether Bailey would thrive if selected as a Traitor herself, explaining that Bailey struggles with lying and appears naturally suited to playing as a Faithful.

The group later discussed fellow Housewife Gizelle Bryant as another potential Traitor candidate, while acknowledging that the players do not control which role producers ultimately give them.

Bailey’s Competition Experience Could Give Her an Edge

Bailey’s previous reality competition experience may prove especially useful once the game begins.

During the podcast, the group discussed how quickly suspicion can form inside the castle. Haynes explained that contestants can latch onto seemingly minor behavior because Faithfuls have so little concrete information early in the game.

That environment makes social awareness particularly important.

For Bailey, Minkoff believes the best approach may ultimately be the simplest one: remain aware of the game while continuing to behave like herself.

“She’s going to do great,” Minkoff said.

Whether Bailey enters the castle as a Faithful or Traitor remains to be seen, but Minkoff made one thing clear: her longtime friend is arriving in Scotland determined to play.