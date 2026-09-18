‘The Traitors’ Unveils Season 6 Cast: Watch the Reveal

Peacock has unveiled the cast list for the upcoming sixth season of “The Traitors.”

As fans of the show will find out, a lot of famiiar faces will be joining host Alan Cumming in the Scottish Highlands when the new season arrives.

Star-Studden New Cast

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The announcement came courtesy of a video, in which Cumming is heard announcing the new players’ names.

The new players are:

Bianca Del Rio, winner of the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Boman Martinez-Reid, actor and content creator known for his TikTok comedy videos

Bronwyn Newport, one-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

Casey Wilson, actress whose credits include the TV series “Happy Endings” and “Black Monday”

Chloe Kim, Olympic snowboarder who won two gold medals and one silver

Cody Simpson, singer whose hits include “iYiYi” and “All Day”

Craig Conover, star of Bravo‘s “Southern Charm”

Cynthia Bailey of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Dominic Monaghan, actor known for “Lost” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy

Emira D’Spain, of “Next Gen NYC”

Gizelle Bryant from “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Iain Stirling, Scottish comedian who’s competed on “Love Island”

Jag Bains, who appeared on both “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race”

JaNa Craig, alum of “Love Island”

Joey Graziadei, former star of “The Bachelor”

Johnny Sibilly, actor known for his roles in “Hacks” and “Pose”

Kristin Chenoweth, actress, singer and Tony-winning Broadway icon

Michele Fitzgerald, veteran of both “Survivor” and “The Challenge”

Q Burdette, two-time “Survivor” contestant

Rachel Robinson, of “The Challenge”

Rashad Jennings, former NFL star with the New York Giants

Taylor Hale, a veteran of “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race”

Whitney Leavitt, star of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor

The New Season

NBC

“Peacock’s Emmy Award-winning competition reality series ‘The Traitors’ will be back next year with an all-new celebrity lineup of 23 reality and pop culture icons set to compete, deceive and bring the heat to the roundtable,” reads the logline for the upcoming season.

“Steering the game with his unrivaled looks and signature wit is beloved host and Emmy Award-winner Alan Cumming, who also serves as executive producer.”

No word yet on when the new season will arrive, other than Peacock’s assertion of sometime in 2027.

‘The Traitors: New Blood’

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While awaiting Season 6, fans of the addictive reality hit can head to NBC for “The Traitors: New Blood,” a new iteration of the show that features civilians instead of celebrities, with 22 people culled from more than 60,000 applicants.

“In New Blood, most of the players will be designated as Faithful,” notes NBC.

“But hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose sole goal is to move through the game undetected, eliminate the Faithful, and claim the prize for themselves,” the new season’s description continues.

“By the end of the game, if any Traitors remain, they will claim the entire prize pool. (Conversely, if no Traitors remain, the prize pool will be split evenly between all remaining Faithful.) Throughout the game, the Traitors operate under the cover of darkness, electing one Faithful to ‘murder’ each episode as the Faithful attempt to identify the Traitors and banish them from the game,” NBC concludes.

“The Traitors: New Blood” airs Thursdays on NBC.