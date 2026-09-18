Craig Conover Reveals the Fate of Ex Paige DeSorbo’s Engagement Ring as Hosts React to Its Price

A guest on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover gave fans an update on the engagement ring he said he bought for Paige DeSorbo. Conover and DeSorbo dated for three years before officially splitting in 2024.

Bravo fans are well aware of the story behind the engagement ring, with Conover first sharing on “Southern Charm” season 10 that he was planning to propose, having made the ring in New York City. However, after their breakup, DeSorbo believed the ring didn’t exist at all.

Conover has long maintained that he purchased a custom ring for his ex, and now, he’s revealing what happened to the diamond. Speaking to the “Real Housewives” stars, he shared it has since been sold and revealed what he plans to do with the money.

Craig Conover Shares His Surprising Plans For the Ring He Bought Ex Paige DeSorbo

Getty Craig Conover

Speaking to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on a new episode of their “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover gave an update on the engagement ring he said he had purchased for his ex, Paige DeSorbo.

When Mellencamp asked Conover if he ever got around to selling the diamond, he surprisingly shared that he recently found a buyer.

“A lot of people don’t understand the ring process; they thought you just go in a store and buy a ring. But no, I bought a stone and had it made in New York,” he began. “So, I gave it back to [his jeweler] whenever, and I did get a surprise text. I told Madison [LeCroy] like, a month ago, he’s like, I have a buyer for the stone.”

Although the jeweler warned Conover that he would take a loss on the diamond, the reality star said that he was still happy with the amount he ultimately received.

“For me, it was kind of a bonus, because I had forgotten about it. Of course, I had bought a very popular cut at the time, and now demand for that cut is down,” he said.

He then shocked both Mellencamp and Judge when he revealed he was considering using the money from the diamond to “buy a rental property.” Judge’s reaction seemed to sum up just how substantial the ring must have been, as she exclaimed, “Holy [expletive], that was a good-sized ring.”

Asked if he and DeSorbo “talk at all,” Conover responded, “No.”

According to Daily Dish, Conover actually described the engagement ring during Part 2 of the “Southern Charm” Season 10 reunion. “It’s a four-carat elongated cushion cut, with a half carat of diamonds around the band,” he revealed. At the time, he also shared that he was going to bring the ring back to his jeweler because he wasn’t the type of person to “re-gift jewelry.”

Conover Shares an Update on His Relationship Status

Getty Craig Conover star of “Southern Charm” arrives on the pink carpet at Australia’s first-ever exclusive reality TV event, Hayu FanFest Sydney on August 15, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking to Mellencamp and Judge, Conover revealed that he is very much single, although he’s still looking for the one.

“I just date with intent,” he shared, adding, “Like if I meet someone that I have chemistry with, I will explore it.” Conover admitted he hadn’t had “someone to message or text in a long time.”

Conover also revealed that he was still active on the dating app, Raya, but shared that it was only good for the “early times” when he needed “validation” after his split from DeSorbo. “I’ve never messaged or met up with anyone; I should. I’m working on not being shy,” he explained.

The last time fans watched Conover explore a romantic relationship was last season of the show, when he and newcomer Charley Manley’s friendship turned into something more. Though they kept much of it under wraps, Manley decided to break things off after their cast trip to Mexico.