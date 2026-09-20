Hallmark Surprises Hearties With First Look at Elizabeth & Abigail’s BFF Reunion, Months Before Expected

Hallmark Channel fans who tuned in on September 19, 2026, for the return of Lori Loughlin‘s popular “Garage Sale Mysteries” movies got an unexpected peek at another beloved role she’s returning to in 2027.

During the premiere of “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage,” with Loughlin playing antiques shop owner Jennifer Shannon for the first time in seven years, Hallmark aired a surprise promo for season 14 of “When Calls The Heart.” The preview gave Hearties their first look at the onscreen reunion between Loughlin’s character, Abigail, and her longtime bestie, Elizabeth, played by series lead Erin Krakow.

Hearties Are Thrilled to See Elizabeth & Abigail Back Together

In the promo that premiered on September 19, Elizabeth is over the moon to see Abigail, who made a quick cameo in the last moments of season 13 as she climbed out of a car, arriving back in Hope Valley. The two old friends run to each other and embrace, and Abigail tells her,

Elizabeth excitedly introduces her bestie to her new fiancé, Nathan Grant, and Abigail says, “I couldn’t miss your wedding!” Hearties then got glimpses of Abigail immersing herself back into Elizabeth’s life, including helping at home as Little Jack and Allie (Nathan’s daughter) sit at the kitchen table.

As soon as the promo also appeared on social media, Hearties flooded the comments with reactions, including one who wrote, “Ahhhhh! I jumping for joy! Yaya , so excited Abagail/Lori is back! Woohoo! My favorite show @wcth_tv @hallmarkchannel 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜”

Another exclaimed, “ABIGAIL AND ELIZABETH FINALLY REUNITED!!! 😭🥹” Some also admitted to shedding “happy tears,” including one who wrote, “Did I cry.. yes yes I did”

Others noted how thrilled they were to get an apparent confirmation that Nathan and Elizabeth will marry sooner than later. One commented, “THE WEDDING ❤️❤️❤️❤️ made my weekend ! Cannot sleep tonight !!! Cannot wait till January !!! Nathan and Elizabeth are getting married !! AND we’ll see them again in January !!!”

Hallmark Channel Confirms January Premiere of WCTH

Getty Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, and Ben Rosenbaum attend a joint celebration of ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 13 finale and ‘Hope Valley: 1874’ premiere on March 18, 2026.

The new promo also confirmed that WCTH’s 14th season will premiere in January, nearly a year Hallmark announced Loughlin’s return last December. That was followed by the “Full House” alum’s surprise appearance at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City.

Loughlin will also star in a new Christmas movie this holiday season. According to Hallmark’s just-announced schedule of 34 new Christmas rom-coms, she’ll star opposite Tom Cavanagh in “What If Christmas,” premiering on October 25.

Ahead of her 17th “Garage Sale Mystery” movie since 2013, Loughlin told Parade, “It’s been seven years since I’ve worked on either of these projects, which is a long time. But in many ways, it feels like no time has passed, and that I’ve never left because of the joy of reuniting with friends and castmates.”

She called her return to WCTH “the happiest reunion” with colleagues who feel like family, explaining, “We spend a lot of time together trying to make some fun television and entertain people, but it’s great to do it with people who you love and adore, who make you laugh, you know, and are talented and bring their talent and ideas and collaboration to the projects.”

Loughlin’s new “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” will be available to stream via Hallmark+ on September 20, and WCTH will return for its 14th season in January 2027.