2026 Countdown to Christmas Unveiled: Full Schedule of 34 New Hallmark Christmas Movies & More

It may seem like Christmas is more than three months away, but for Hallmark Channel fans, the holiday is just around the corner. On September 17, 2026, the network unveiled its 17th annual Countdown to Christmas programming slate of round-the-clock holiday movies and series.

The festive fun kicks off on October 16, with at least three new movies a week (sometimes more!) through December 20. Every movie — unless noted otherwise — starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the next day.

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Meanwhile, the third season of Hallmark’s “Mistletoe Murders” with Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney will kick off on Thursday, November 5, with new episodes airing each Thursday and guest stars Catherine Bell and Holly Robinson Peete. Here’s a full schedule and a look at which Hallmark stars are getting paired up!

October 2026: Hallmark Christmas Movies Schedule & Stars

Hallmark Lyndsy Fonseca and Robert Buckley will star in Hallmark Channel’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story”

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 — ‘TIS THE SEASON FOR SETUPS: Starring Amanda Schull, Victor Webster, and Barbara Niven. Synopsis: Hyper organized single mom and party planner Lexi (Schull), her free-spirited mother June (Niven) and teen daughter Piper (Verity Marks) are set to spend Christmas at a local ski resort after Lexi is hired to organize their annual holiday party. Upon arrival she immediately butts heads with Ridge (Webster), the ski instructor and son of the lodge’s owner, Dan (John B. Lowe). Despite not getting along from the get-go, Lexi and Ridge notice a spark between June and Dan and decide to set them up. Lexi and Ridge create a multitude of festive excursions – and excuses – to bring them together but thanks to creative machinations by June and Dan these outings keep turning into foursomes. In the days leading up to the Christmas party Lexi and Ridge’s attempt to pair up their parents brings them closer together and their merry matchmaking ends in surprising results.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 — HOLIDAY TOUCHDOWN: A BEARS LOVE STORY at 8 PM ET: Fan-favorites Robert Buckley and Lyndsy Fonseca star in Hallmark’s third consecutive football-themed Christmas movie created in partnership with the NFL. Filmed in Chicago earlier this year, the movie also features Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods, Khary Payton and cameos from Hallmark fan-favorites Marilu Henner and Tamera Mowry Housley. Featured team cameos from Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson, quarterback Caleb Williams, tight end Colston Loveland, tight end Cole Kmet, and legendary Bears alumni Mike Singletary, Charles “Peanut” Tillman and Dan Hampton. Also appearing are Connie Payton, wife of the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, and the team’s beloved mascot Staley Da Bear, Jake Connelly and Dyon “Mojo” Brooks.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 — MR. & MRS. CHRISTMAS: Starring Brendan Penny and Pascale Hutton. Synopsis — Taylor Lewis (Penny) is a single dad and holiday display expert who relocates to the charming town of Pineway with his two children just weeks before Christmas. Despite the challenges of a new home, new school and a daughter who seems to be outgrowing their cherished holiday traditions he’s determined to make the season magical. As Taylor takes charge of the town’s beloved Christmas Market revival, he finds himself unexpectedly partnered with Sophie Shaw (Hutton), a practical accountant hoping to prove she’s ready for a new leadership role. Together, the unlikely duo brings fresh ideas, festive spirit and plenty of Christmas cheer to the community. But when Taylor’s well-intentioned efforts to help his teenage daughter backfire, he begins to realize that yuletide can’t be forced, it has to be discovered. As Taylor and Sophie grow closer, they learn that embracing change

may be the key to creating new traditions and new memories.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 — WINTDER WONDERLANES: Starring Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti. Synopsis — Audrey Bell (Newbrough) is a globe-trotting pop-up restaurateur who returns home for Thanksgiving to the news that her late grandfather’s beloved bowling alley, Wonderlanes, will be sold. Audrey agrees to stay for one last festive season at Wonderlanes and decides to revive its iconic Winter Wonderlanes youth bowling tournament. To drum up publicity for the event, she reluctantly teams up with Jason Miller (Lo Presti), a local news reporter and her high school boyfriend. Working side by side the embers of their past start flickering, rekindling feelings they thought they left behind. As the tournament draws near, Audrey questions her next move that will take her away from the people and places she loves…and decide if she’s ready to walk away from Wonderlanes – or finally put down roots where her heart truly belongs.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 — FORGOTTEN HOLIDAY: Starring Janel Parrish and Daniel Lissing. Synopsis — Kathryn Liu (Parrish) is an antiques buyer for her father’s store and has been happily dating Rob Ashford (Lissing) for nearly a year. When he surprises her with a pre-Christmas proposal, her fear of a failed relationship sends her dashing away without giving him an answer. Heartbroken, as Rob drives to his sister’s house he has a car accident that leaves him without memories of the past year, including their relationship and his once-infectious love of Christmas. Following the unconventional orders from his doctor, Kathryn agrees to help trigger Rob’s memory by retracing their romance and reintroducing him to the holidays. But as his memories inch closer to returning, Kathryn must face the painful truth that bringing Rob back to himself may mean losing him forever, unless she can finally find the courage to fight for the love she was too afraid to claim.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 — WHAT IF CHRISTMAS: Starring Lori Loughlin and Tom Cavanagh. Synopsis — Erin (Loughlin) has always supported her heart surgeon husband, Adam’s (Cavanagh) career by organizing the hospital’s Christmas charity galas. However, when he moves to a new hospital, her help is no longer needed. Feeling lost and without a purpose back in New York City, her long-suppressed regrets over giving up her dream of pursuing fashion design start bubbling up. When Erin is given a peculiar heart-shaped Christmas ornament, she wakes up in an alternate reality where she’s a world-famous fashion designer. As she “meets” and attends Christmas events with alternate universe Adam, she realizes that while her fashion dreams came true, it’s lonely at the top. While working on a way to bring more charity and heart to her fashion empire, she learns that her dream life and love were always right in front of her – if only she finds the heart and courage to ask.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 — WHO’S COMING FOR CHRISTMAS? Starring Rhiannon Fish, Jake Foy, and Mila Morgan. Synopsis — Having recently relocated, Julie (Fish) is setting up her new town using pieces she inherited from her late grandmother, including a beautiful dining room table she plans to use on Christmas Eve when she hosts dinner for the first time. Though she doesn’t have her guest list set just yet Julie takes inspiration from her grandmother and has faith that her holiday table for eight will be filled. Julie’s warm, friendly nature leads her to quickly become part of the community and make friends, including her neighbor Mark (Foy) and his young daughter Vanessa (Morgan). Mark suggests that he and his family could join her, making Julie’s dream of dinner for eight come true. But when bad weather keeps them from making the trip it looks like it will be a silent night with just the three of them unless a small Christmas miracle – or series of miracles – fills her holiday table.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 — ADOPTING ST. NICK: Starring Amy Groening and Michael Rady. Synopsis —

Maren (Groening) is a busy single mother to her adopted daughter, Leah (Taylor Blake). As the owner of her late father’s beloved hardware store, she is often found helping repair just about anything for her fellow locals, leaving very little time for herself. When the chance to participate in the Christmas Companions program at Jolly Acres, a new-yet-thriving retirement community in town, Leah excitedly jumps at the chance as she misses having a grandfather in her life. Much to Leah’s delight, she is paired with Kris (Randy Apostle), a jolly resident who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus. While there, Maren crosses paths with the nomadic Reid (Rady), the center’s Director of Community Launch and Operations whose job has him traveling from facility to facility to launch new branches. But the Christmas Companions program is soon jeopardized as the contractor for the center’s community room suddenly pulls out. Seeing how much joy the program brings Leah and Kris, the always helpful Maren offers to help finish the project. As she spends more time at the center with Reid, Maren slowly realizes it’s okay to let others in, accept help and stop shouldering the entire load. Reid starts questioning whether to accept his next assignment which will take him far away from the people and center that have begun to feel like home. With the help of some Christmas magic – and a little assist from Kris – everyone finds where they belong.

November 2026 Hallmark Christmas Movie Lineup

Hallmark Hallmark’s Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True cast Bryce Durfee, Asher Alexander, Travis Van Winkle, Lacey Chabert, Taegen Burns, Richard Kind, and Christy Carlson Romano.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 — A DANISH CHRISTMAS: Starring Emilie Ullerup and Corey Sevier. Synopsis —

Marie (Ullerup) is a hotel tech executive living in Chicago who returns home to Copenhagen to spend the holidays with her family and puts herself to work at their inn. When Ryan Miller (Sevier) checks in a case of mistaken identity leads Marie to believe he’s a travel writer. She sets out to make sure his stay is perfect, which includes the Christmas tour Ryan’s expecting…but the Andersen Inn hasn’t offered it since her father passed so she scrambles to cobble together an itinerary meant to impress. When Marie’s mom tells her she plans to sell the inn after the New Year Marie becomes doubly determined to make Ryan’s visit a success – a positive story could boost business and convince her to keep the inn. Marie escorts Ryan on a carefully curated tour of Copenhagen and pulls out all the stops to create hygge at the inn, though both efforts end in some festive fiascos. Despite the mishaps the two forge a connection that may be more than just inn-keeper and tourist. When Ryan Miller the journalist arrives they realize their mistake, sending Marie into overdrive to ensure he experiences the perfect Danish Christmas. In the process, Marie learns that warmth, connection – and, possibly, romance – happen naturally and can’t be created.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 — MERRY MEMORIES: Starring Lindura and Brendan Morgan. Synopsis — Michaela (Lindura) is a rigid accountant who steps in to help her brother care for his young son Danny (Omi Fitzpatrick-Gonzales) while Danny’s military mom is deployed over Christmas. When Danny is assigned to create a holiday scrapbook for his mom, Michaela reluctantly accepts help from his free-spirited substitute teacher, Bryan (Morgan), whose creativity clashes with her need for preciseness and control. As they set out to capture festive moments for the scrapbook unexpected mishaps turn into meaningful traditions – and sparks begin to fly. Through Danny’s project, Michaela learns to embrace imperfection and open her heart, while Bryan rethinks his future as a traveling substitute teacher.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 — HOLIDAY UNPLUGGED: Starring Nikki DeLoach and Juan Pablo Di Pace. Synopsis — Sally (DeLoach), an art teacher, has spent the last 10 years honoring the memory of her late husband Jake while raising their children, Keegan (Brandon Ironside) and Boo (Remy Marthaller). Feeling like she’s finally ready for love, she joins a dating app and is matched with Damon (Di Pace), her former colleague who taught her kids’ kindergarten class. Jake had co-founded a web platform that preserved family home videos. When a server migration wipes out Sally’s treasured videos of him – and her phone containing backup copies accidentally shatters – the only hope is finding the original tapes. She doesn’t want Keegan and Boo to know about the missing videos so to buy time until they’re recovered, Sally institutes a screen-free Christmas for her family while secretly searching for the tapes. After she connects with Damon at his uncle’s antique store, he joins the hunt and the two grow closer. Keegan and Boo soon discover the joys of unplugging and spending quality time with their grandparents, who also come around and embrace the experiment after begrudgingly agreeing.

With every lead exhausted, Sally is forced to admit the videos may be gone forever. As the fate of the tapes is in flux, the family learns the importance of cherishing old memories and creating new ones.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 — A SEASON OF PROMISES: Starring Brooke D’Orsay, Ali Liebert, and James Denton. Synopsis — Heidi (D’Orsay) and Sophie (Liebert) are sisters who couldn’t be more different – Heidi is buttoned-up and laser focused on landing the play-by-play job for the local pro hockey team while Sophie is following her dream of making it in stand-up comedy while waitressing. Though a years-ago rift following their mother’s passing have pulled the sisters apart, what they do share is a deep love for their father Ed (Denton). When a fainting episode lands him in the hospital Heidi and Sophie rush to his side. Hating seeing their father in that state – and still alone four years after losing their mother – the sisters decide to set aside their differences and team up to play Cupid at Christmas. As Heidi and Sophie work together to prepare Ed for the dating world in the hope he’ll find someone special in time for the holiday, they each go on their own journeys that bring them unexpected joy, love and peace for Christmas.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 — MY CHRISTMAS COWBOY: Starring Amy Acker, Luke Macfarlane, and Sara Canning. Synopsis — Meg (Acker) set aside her newscaster aspirations after a disastrous audition experience in college and has been happy as a news producer in her small town of Fern, Texas. Billy Kane (Macfarlane), her former college crush and audition partner, is a well-known celebrity host in Hollywood on the brink of losing his career after an on-camera gaffe. At the advice of his publicist, Billy begrudgingly returns to Texas to lay low and spend the holidays with his sister (Canning) and her family. When Meg and Billy cross paths he’s happy to see her but her feelings are on the frostier side – she’s still upset he took advantage of her failed audition to get the gig himself. Meg finds herself seeing Billy more than she’d like since his nephew Graham (Isaiah Haegert) is in the horse therapy program her dad runs at their ranch. With their annual Reindeer Roundup holiday event coming up Meg’s dad gets sidelined after an injury. Her dad enlists Billy to serve has its host, much to Meg’s chagrin. With the Reindeer Roundup just days away, Meg teaches Billy basic riding and roping skills to get him ready

for his hosting duties. In the process, they slowly reconnect and Meg sees there’s more to him than Hollywood glitz. As their connection grows, each of them helps give the other the courage to step outside their comfort zones and find new joy – and possibly love – in unexpected ways.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 — THE NIGHTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS: Starring Tyler Hynes and Laci J Mailey. Synopsis — One Christmas Eve Marty (Hynes), whose life is in a bit of a rut, finds himself wishing he had more time. Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again. Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York City that previously went unnoticed. With this gift of time, he expands his world by learning how to play a new instrument, picking up new languages and reading…every single book. But when Marty meets Chloe (Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a tough day, he falls hard for her. The only problem is that when the morning of December 24 comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is. As the Christmas Eves continue to repeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day — hopefully with Chloe by his side.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 — MISTLETOE AND MIMOSAS: Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kristoffer Polaha, Jennifer Robertson. Synopsis — Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York. When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt – her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury. She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand. Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a 12 Days of Christmas-inspired series of festive events to see who can bring in the most business – if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 — OUR HOLIDAY PLAYBOOK: Starring Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis. Synopsis — When Lexi Bell (Cole) returns home for the holidays, she faces a beloved family tradition she’d rather avoid: the fiercely competitive Bell Bowl, an annual Christmas flag football showdown between her father and uncle that has fueled decades of sibling rivalry. But when an injury sidelines her brother-in-law it looks like Lexi’s family’s losing streak will remain unbroken. To give them a fighting chance, she strikes a deal with Eddie (Davis), a former local football star-turned teacher – Lexi will use her baking know-how to help Eddie best his brother in their annual bake-off if he’ll pose as her boyfriend and meet the “eligibility requirement” to play on their team. As they navigate each other’s festive family gatherings, traditions and celebrations, what started as a transactional partnership begins to become something more as Lexi and Eddie find themselves feeling less and less like their romantic relationship is just pretend. As the two clans battle it out on the field, regardless of who takes home

the trophy Lexi may have already won at love.

Allister Foster for Hallmark Media Andrew Walker and Erin Cahill star in Hallmark’s “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley.”

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 — CHRISTMAS IN BLUE DOG VALLEY: Starring Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker. Synopsis — On-set veterinarian Goldie MacKenzie (Cahill) leaves the glamour of Hollywood behind to buy a family-run veterinary clinic in tight-knit Blue Dog Valley, arriving just in time for the town’s cherished Christmas season. When Dr. Gable, the clinic’s longtime owner, unexpectedly ends up out of town, Goldie is hosted by his handsome son Cohen (Walker), the black sheep of the family because he decided to forego their expectation of becoming a vet. Cohen and Goldie get off on the wrong foot, but when the folks of Blue Dog Valley cold shoulder “the newcomer,” Cohen teams up with Goldie to win over even the frostiest of community members. Goldie is also aided by the mysterious canine she dubs Blue whose spontaneous appearances always seem to guide Goldie to exactly where she needs to be. As Goldie works hard to prove herself to the townspeople when furry and Christmas crises arise, she finds herself pulled towards the very heart of her new-found home…and a certain black sheep.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 — DOUBLE BOOKED FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Owain Yeoman, and Stephen Hagan. Synopsis — There’s only one thing identical twins, quiet and bookish Abigail (Cook) and globe-trotting event planner Charlie (Cook), agree on is that this first Christmas without their mom will be difficult. When they unexpectedly get a last-minute chance to travel to Wales and spend a week running the Story Shoppe, an AirBnb/bookshop in Hay-on-Wye, they jump at the opportunity. Abigail is particularly excited, given the town’s role as the backdrop of the bestselling Winterton Chronicles, her all-time favorite Regency holiday romances. Upon arrival, Abigail dives into setting up the bookshop’s window display with help from the friendly next-door barista, Tom (Yeoman), who is also a fan of the Winterton Chronicles. Meanwhile, Charlie meets the dashing Lord Rhys (Hagan), the great-nephew of Evelyn Calon, who wrote the book series. Abigail is charmed by a series of thoughtful Christmas ornaments she assumes are from Rhys (but are actually from Tom), while Charlie and Rhys grow closer as they help plan the Winterton Ball at Rhys’ castle. Mistaken identities lead to a series of merry mix-ups as Rhys and Tom woo the sisters, unaware they are twins. On the night of the ball, however, the sisters’ double secret is discovered. As the truth is unwrapped, the crisscrossed lovers

discover that the perfect holiday happy ending isn’t always by the book.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 — CHRISTMAS DELIVERED: Starring Autumn Reeser, Wes Brown. Synopsis — Determined to unwind from the stresses and loneliness of her everyday life, Kimberly Carr ( Reeser)

travels to Canada to spend Christmas with her grandmother, JoJo (Linda Darlow), at her beautiful, cozy farmhouse. Kimberly’s plans for a restorative holiday are turned upside down when she crosses paths with Ben Chambers (Brown), owner of a local tree farm and new Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen. Ben’s a dreamer who never looks before he leaps while Kimberly is methodical and lives her life based on practicality – the two couldn’t be more different. But when Ben’s app is plagued by an onslaught of issues, Kimberly uses her tech expertise to help him out and ensure that no one in town is deprived of a Christmas tree…even though she isn’t convinced of the need for the app in such a small town. As they team up to deliver trees in his red truck, Kimberly and Ben discover they may have more in common than they realized. In the process, Kimberly begins to question if she’s truly happy with her life or if she’s ready for a change and – just maybe – ready for romance.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27 at 6 P.M. ET/PT — THE CHRISTMAS EVE FEAST: Starring Daniella Monet and Kevin McGarry, and Executive Produced by Giada DeLaurentiis. Synopsis — Silvana “Silvy” Gianetti (Monet) is disillusioned with her job as the Executive Chef at a swanky restaurant in New York. Growing up in a large and loving Italian-American family, Silvy is drawn to the food and comfort of her home. When her beloved Nonna suffers a minor wrist injury, Silvy is called back home to Boston’s Italian North End to prepare the family’s beloved “Feast of the Seven Fishes” Christmas Eve dinner. As she preps for the big feast, her family is joined by Ethan (McGarry), a photographer who is documenting different family traditions around town and who’s become close to her Nonna. After a rocky start with Ethan, things begin to heat up as Silvy grows to appreciate the heart and soul he puts into capturing the magic of the little moments and a romance could be simmering. Every day leading up to Christmas Eve, Silvy gathers in the kitchen with her Nonna, mom and aunt to prepare the pasta, struffoli and other Italian classics near and dear to Silvy’s heart. This special family time reminds her of the kind of cooking that truly brings her joy and leads Silvy to rethink where she belongs and gets a clear picture of who should be by her side.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27 at 8 P.M. ET/PT — RETURN TO SANTA: Starring Paul Campbell and Rachel Boston. Synopsis — Hopeful and dreamy eight-year-old Jake (Campbell) writes a letter to Santa with all his most fantastical wishes. But when the letter gets lost in the North Pole, young Jake wakes up disappointed, and no longer a believer. Decades later Santa discovers the misplaced letter and immediately sets out to make things right. Now an adult, Jake’s life is about to get turned upside down when the appearance of his childhood wishes clash with his practical life. All while his childhood best friend Julie (Boston) rather unexpectedly moved back to town. As Santa continues to check off Jake’s list, Jake and Julie combine forces to anticipate each new wishes’ chaotic consequences, all while growing closer to each other – and possibly leading Jake closer to his most important childhood dream.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28 at 6 P.M. ET/PT — THE MOST WONDERFUL SECRET: Starring Tammin Sursok and Peter Porte. Synopsis — Every Christmas, a small town honors the memory of a beloved teacher who once spread joy through her “Secret Norma” gifts each holiday by creating a whimsical and heartfelt scavenger hunt for one worthy recipient. When burned-out art teacher Vanessa (Sursok) visits her widowed brother and niece Esther for the holidays, she is surprised to be chosen as the next “Secret Norma” recipient. Hoping to bring Esther some Christmas magic, Vanessa decides to help revive the town’s holiday block party. Her handsome electrician neighbor Spencer (Porte) offers help with the preparations if Vanessa will help him sell his mother Norma’s house. As Vanessa solves the riddles of “Secret Norma” and plans the block party, her passion for teaching art begins to spark along with her feelings for the charming electrician next door.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28 at 8 P.M. ET/PT — HOLIDAY EVER AFTER: A DISNEY WORLD WISH COME TRUE: Starrnig Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Richard Kind, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Durfee, and Taegen Burns. Synopsis — Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family head to the Walt Disney World Resort® to spend a magical Christmas together. But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 at 6 P.M. ET/PT — EIGHT NIGHTS FOR LOVE: Starring Hunter King and Dan Jeannotte. Synopsis — Hannah (King), who works for a large auction house in New York City, is excited for her best friend Ethan (Jeannotte) to return home for a visit during Hannukah and is looking forward to some much-needed time off from work That plan is short lived when Ethan shares the news that he’s convinced the daughter of his wealthy boss to use Hannah’s auction house to sell their family’s collection of Judaica with the condition that Hannah handles the sale. Complicating her holiday further, she meets the mysterious Pearl (Felicia Shulman), who gifts her with an antique menorah that is anything but ordinary as it takes her back to a different times of her life each night of Hanukkah, with Pearl as her guide. This front row seat past moments – including some that involve Ethan – leads Hannah to reflect, break out of her comfort zone and overcome her fear of failure. Thanks to her trips through the past, and as she and Ethan spend time together in the present Hannah realizes she has feelings for him she never acknowledged. Through this journey, Hannah makes some bold decisions about her life – and love – that are sure to make this Hanukkah one to remember.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 at 8 P.M. ET/PT — MILES TO CHRISTMAS: Starring Ashley Williams, Steve Lund, and Alison Sweeney. Synopsis — When an early snowstorm sweeps through the Midwest, punctual, straight-laced “suit” Cassidy Fields (Williams) is forced to hitch a ride with free spirited, music loving Johanna “Jo” Woods (Sweeney) in her bother Chase’s (Lund) 18-wheeler to the nearest airport to catch another flight. However, when Jo’s flight successfully takes off and Cassidy’s is cancelled again at the last minute, she joins Chase on the road back to Tennessee from Chicago to make it home in time to spend Christmas with her father. Quickly, Cassidy and Chase’s connection begins to spark. Through losing the car keys, stopping to partake in a Mrs. Claus parade and a surprise run-in with Jo, whose plane got grounded mid-flight due to weather, Cassidy builds bonds with both siblings as they all challenge one another’s life philosophies. As the trio pushes past every obstacle, they work to embrace their differences and find that the fastest way home is when they lean on one another for help.

December 2026: Hallmark Christmas Movies, Shows & Stars

Hallmark “A Grand Biltmore Christmas” stars Niall Matter and Holland Roden

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4 — THE SNOWFLAKE EFFECT: Starring Heather Hemmens and Mark Ghanimé. Synopsis — When driven corporate attorney Tanya (Hemmens) rushes into a charming gift shop searching for a last-minute White Elephant gift, she crosses paths with Jason (Ghanimé), a handsome, laid-back clerk. Their brief encounter leads Tanya to purchase a beautiful antique glass snowflake which, unbeknownst to her or Jason, is a good luck charm that carries a generations-old Christmas tradition. However, since the ornament is entered into a holiday gift exchange rather than gifted with proper intention, Tanya suddenly finds herself on the receiving end of everyone else’s misfortune. After Jason’s Aunt Coco (Jayne Eastwood) explains the snowflake’s magical lore, Tanya reluctantly teams up with Jason to track down the snowflake as it makes its way from one recipient to the next across Chicago before Christmas Day or she’ll be stuck with bad luck until next Christmas. Along the way, the pair is swept into festive holiday adventures, unexpected encounters and a journey that challenges Tanya’s carefully structured life. As they race against the clock to undo the snowflake’s magic, Tanya and Jason’s relationship turns into something more and they may find that their biggest stroke of luck was meeting each other.



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 — A GRAND BILTMORE CHRISTMAS: Starring Holland Roden, Niall Matter, Andie MacDowell, James Trevena, Jonathan Frakes, Rachel Boston, and Wes Brown. Synopsis — As Biltmore House opens for the first time on Christmas Eve 1895, 13-year-old Elizabeth and her family are holiday guests. When she notices Michael, a fellow teen caught trespassing by the staff, Elizabeth comes to his rescue by claiming to know him, much to his relief. The two share an instant connection and set out to explore Biltmore but Michael inexplicably vanishes. Twenty years later, Elizabeth (Roden) is spending Christmas at Biltmore and this time is accompanied by James (Trevena), a suitor her Aunt Maysilee (MacDowell), is keen for her to wed. When a stranger asks Elizabeth to dance at the Christmas gala she’s shocked to discover it’s Michael (Matter). Thrilled to eunite with her friend, she throws herself into his arms. But the world around her changes in an instant when Elizabeth is transported into the modern world with Michael, a tourist from the present day who had traveled to the past 20 years prior with the help of a magical hourglass in Biltmore’s library. Now, Elizabeth and Michael must find a way to send her back to her time, while not arousing te suspicion of Michael’s mother and sister during their family vacation. As Elizabeth experiences life and Christmas in the 21st century, she and Michael become close. When the time comes for her to return to 1915, Elizabeth must decide whether she’ll resume the life that’s been chosen for her or if her heart will lead her down a new path in the present.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 at 10 P.M. ET/PT — THE HALLMARK CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE: A HOMETOWN HOLIDAY. This star-studded special is back for a second year, hosted by Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman, with an “exclusive look at what’s coming to Hallmark in 2027!”



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 — AN ANGEL IN MY STOCKING: Starring Fiona Gubelmann, Marco Grazzini, and Nancy Robertson. Synopsis — Amanda (Gubelmann) and Jack (Grazzini) had a whirlwind romance and got married after knowing each other for only three months. Their first – and only – Christmas together was calamitous and was the beginning of the end to their brief marriage. Three years post-divorce and still harboring an aversion for the holiday, Amanda is heading to Vermont with her sister Lucy (Siobhan Williams) to enjoy an un-Christmasy getaway…and finds that Jack is on their flight. En route, Amanda meets Margaret (Robertson), a quirky traveler who disappears without a trace and without being seen by anyone else, leaving Amanda mystified. Bad weather diverts the plane to the remote town of Pinecone Lake, leaving Amanda with the last person she wants to be stranded with – Jack. Shortly after arriving, Margaret inexplicably reappears and convinces a confused Amanda that she is in fact her guardian angel and has been her entire life. As the days leading to Christmas pass by, Amanda slowly begins to feel connected to the community and, with Margaret’s guidance, sees beyond past circumstances and follows her heart to where – and with whom – she truly belongs.



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 — CHRISTMAS IN CANTERBURY: Starring Jessy Schram and Will Kemp. Synopsis — Rose (Schram) arrives in Canterbury, England eager to spend the holidays with her childhood friend

Asha (Sohm Kapila) as she leaves behind her hometown of Vienna, OH following the passing of her beloved Grandma Bud. Having first met in a children’s choir they went on to pursue careers as choir masters. As Rose arrives Asha is put on bed rest in the final days of her pregnancy. Rose steps in when the headmistress offers her the job…not realizing there was confusion over which Vienna children’s choir she worked with. Rose’s “glass half full” attitude is tested when she crosses paths with Harrison (Kemp), the traditionalist boys’ choir master who has an unwavering allegiance to history and precedents. The boys’ choir always performs at the annual Christmas Eve concert in Canterbury Cathedral but Rose questions why the girls don’t have the opportunity. When the school’s headmistress decides the two choirs should compete against each other for the honor, they get to work to prepare their students. Along the way, their rivalry sparks a romance and these two seemingly opposites from opposite sides of the pond discover they may not be so different after all.



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12 — SNOW GLOBE TOWN: Starring Kimberley Sustad and Scott Michael Foster. Synopsis — Inspired by Brad Paisley’s song “Snow Globe Town,” this heartfelt holiday romance follows Emily Church (Sustad), who joins her sister Zoe and Zoe’s longtime boyfriend on a Christmas getaway to Pine Grove, the town famously known as the Christmas Proposal Capital of America. Expecting to help capture a photos of Zoe’s perfect engagement moment as is their family’s tradition, Emily instead finds herself unexpectedly sidelined by the town’s couples-only traditions and paired with Bert Baxter (Foster), a skeptical journalist researching the celebrated romantic legacy inspired by his grandfather. As Emily quietly works behind the scenes to help Zoe’s proposal plans come together, she and Bert are drawn into the town’s festive traditions, holiday competitions and Christmas celebrations. Along the way they discover a shared outlook on love and life that challenges both of heir expectations. As old assumptions are tested and new possibilities emerge, Pine Grove reminds them that love, family and the spirit of Christmas often arrive in the most unexpected ways.



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 — NOELLE NOMADS: Starring Benjamin Ayres and Torrey DeVitto. Synopsis — Before they can embark on their luxurious Hawaiian holiday, uptight sports medicine physician Joseph (Ayres) and his daughter Annie (Kaelyn Yoon-MacRae) must first begrudgingly make a pit stop at a remote campground and deliver a package from his late father to a mysterious person named Birdie. Their plans are derailed when Joseph accidentally crashes into free-spirited Nora’s (DeVitto) RV at a rest stop. Things go from bad to worse when they not only fail to find the elusive Birdie, but their ancient Winnebago breaks down as well. Forced to spend the next few days at the campground while they wait for replacement parts, Nora introduces Joseph and Annie to the eccentric campers who lovingly dub themselves the Nomads. The embers of romance begin to glow as Nora shows Joseph how to embrace the freedom of camp life. When the mystery of who Birdie is becomes clearer and the much-awaited parts arrive allowing Joseph and Annie to finally make their Hawaiian getaway, Joseph must decide if leaving the campground and person who makes it feel more like home is in the plans.



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18 — HEARTS ALL AGLOW: Starring Mishael Morgan, B.J. Britt, and Holly Robinson Peete. Synopsis — Mari (Morgan) is a fiercely intelligent music historian who manages to get an invite to the annual Christmas gala for the local music museum and has one goal: secure an interview with Tasha (Robinson Peete) the legendary Grammy award-winning singer, record producer, and museum’s founder. Mari has to summon the courage to ask the mogul who rarely does interviews these days for this favor, which proves more difficult than anticipated. Also crashing the gala is Julian (Britt), a polished and perpetually busy New York attorney on a mission of his own – his late mother received the autograph of Nat King Cole on a piece of sheet music when she was a young girl and he regrettably donated this treasured piece of family history to the DuPree Museum while emotionally numb in the aftermath of his mother’s death. Now his sister tells him she wants to give the framed sheet music to her daughter/his niece, who inherited her grandmother’s musical talent, for Christmas and Julian is determined to bring it back home. When Mari and Julian cross paths at the gala, they ultimately team up as they look for their chance to talk to the elusive host while participating in increasingly

chaotic Christmas contests whose winners will get a tour of the museum that night by Tasha herself. What neither of them expects is how their partnership deepens over the course of this unforgettable evening and leads them to discover that what they were searching for isn’t necessarily what they actually need.



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19 — BARKING ALL THE WAY: Starring Ian Harding and Tori Anderson. Synopsis — Billie (Anderson) is a workaholic realtor who heads home for Christmas but her journey is derailed

after loveable, but chaotic canine named Yappy almost causes her car to crash. After talking to Yappy’s owner, the mysterious, yet oddly familiar Mrs. C, Billie agrees to watch Yappy while she visits her grandchildren for the holidays. Yappy ends up playing the role of matchmaker and new best friend, pulling Billie towards her traveling contractor ex-boyfriend from high school, Hutch (Harding). Eager to move on she’s determined to leave Hutch in the past, but when her mother hires him to work on their shed, she finds herself spending more time with him than she ever expected. As the holidays draw closer, Billie begins to question whether chasing her dream of becoming her firm’s number one seller is truly what she wants. When the mysterious Mrs. C leaves her cabin for Billie and Hutch to breathe new life into, her answer may come sooner than expected.



SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20 — SAVE THE DATE FOR CHRISTMAS: Starring Jonathan Bennett and Italia Ricci. Synopsis — Susie (Ricci) has checked out on dating while Alec (Bennett) is a hopeless romantic – these longtime friends have both struck out in the love department after failing to meet the right man. After being each other’s plus one to what feels like the twentieth wedding this year, they vow to take a break from attending weddings and looking for their respective prince charming. That break doesn’t last long as next day Susie’s sister announces a last-minute Christmas wedding…and Susie convinces Alec to tag along. The objective for the week? Survive as the two lone, single people and avoid family matchmaking. Over time, the Christmas wedding duties and time with family during the holidays force these two best friends to forge a new appreciation for love and marriage. Susie finds herself turning over a new leaf in pursuing romance while Alec discovers love can walk into your life when you least expect it.