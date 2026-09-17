Charli XCX Debuts Striking Playboy Cover & Makes Candid Marriage Admission

Pop singer and actress Charli XCX has made her Playboy cover debut, showcasing a series of striking images in black lingerie. The 34-year-old appears as the Fall 2026 cover star for the magazine. It marks a full circle moment for the musician, who had previously written and performed a song about the Playboy Bunny.

The cover shoot comes ahead of Charli XCX’s upcoming North American arena tour. It also sees her sit down with her friend Kylie Jenner to discuss a variety of topics, giving a candid look at her personal life and relationship with husband George Daniel.

Captured by photographer Aidan Zamiri, the images show Charli XCX on a boat on London’s River Thames, with many of the city’s landmarks visible in the background. Images from the shoot are available on the official Playboy Instagram account.

Charli XCX Opens Up in Debut Playboy Cover

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During the interview with Jenner, the singer admitted that appearing in Playboy is something she has been aiming for. “I’ve wanted to shoot with Playboy for a while,” Charli revealed, “It’s such an iconic magazine. “I love the logo. I love the underwear. I love female bodies. I love full-out sexiness.”

She also delved into exactly why she finds these kinds of photoshoots so appealing. Speaking to Jenner, she explained that she finds that these types of images can “capture someone’s true essence.”

Throughout the interview, the singer makes it clear that sexuality and self confidence is part of her identity. She then added, “It can be raw, messy, perhaps a little vulnerable at points. I think a sexy photo shows the truth.”

Earlier this year, Charlie XCX appeared alongside Jenner in the mockumentary “The Moment.” She has since stated an intention to pivot away from music and move more into acting. During the interview, she also showed her support for her fellow co-star, telling Jenner that she was “just so funny” and that her “improv was effortless.”

Charli XCX Discusses Her Relationship With George Daniel

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: (L-R) George Daniel and Charli XCX attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “The Moment” at Fine Arts Theatre on January 29, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images)

The hit music star married Daniel in 2025, following a two year engagement. The pair first met in 2019, although they did not confirm they were dating until 2022. The 1975 drummer and Charli XCX married in 2025 in London and had a second wedding in Sicily

She discussed her relationship with Daniel throughout the interview. Charli XCX explained that she doesn’t believe the label of marriage has changed how they think of each other.

“We’re very kind of like casual and relaxed with the whole marriage thing…it means a lot to us, but also at the same time, it’s like we could completely do without it, and we kind of would be as equally in love if we weren’t married,” she said. “It fits, but it’s not like a high pressure kind of a word for me.”

“I think I owe so much to him because he has helped really allow me to kind of explore these different sides of myself in a way that, sometimes still feels a bit chaotic, but sometimes actually feels quite safe,” she continued.