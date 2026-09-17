Whoopi Goldberg Is Taking a Hiatus From ‘The View’: All We Know

Whoopi Goldberg is temporarily giving up her seat at “The View” table to return to another familiar role: movie star. The longtime ABC cohost will miss several episodes over the next two weeks while she films the upcoming Netflix comedy “Women Like Us.”

Goldberg, 70, is not leaving the daytime talk show completely during that stretch, however. She is expected to return to the panel on Mondays while working on the movie nearby. EntertainmentWeekly reported on Thursday, September 17 that The EGOT winner revealed the arrangement during a conversation with “The View” executive producer Brian Teta on the show’s “Behind the Table” podcast.

Whoopi Goldberg Will Miss Several ‘The View’ Episodes

ABC WHOOPI GOLDBERG

“We’re going to lose you for a couple of days,” Teta told Goldberg while discussing her filming schedule.

He then clarified how long viewers should expect the actress to be away from the Hot Topics table. “You’re going to be gone over the next two weeks, but you’ll be here on Mondays,” Teta said.

Play

Goldberg will finish the current week of episodes through Thursday. Fridays are already typically her scheduled day off from “The View,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Taking a Break

ABC WHOOPI GOLDBERG, SARA HAINES, JOY BEHAR, ANA NAVARRO, SUNNY HOSTIN, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN

The temporary absence gives Goldberg time to work on “Women Like Us,” a Netflix comedy about friendship, aging and finding a new direction in life.

“It’s five really wonderful women — several of whom I’ve worked with before,” Goldberg said of the project. “It’s about change and getting older and having fun with your friends and people who get you. It’s about finding your people. I’m excited to do it. It’ll be fun.”

Goldberg has also been preparing for a scene that involves doing yoga on a paddleboard.

“I’m determined to do it because there are those who didn’t think I would. I do most of the things that I do because I know people are not waiting for me to fail, but they’re waiting for me to bail,” she said.

Who Stars in ‘Women Like Us’?

Goldberg will star alongside Vivica A. Fox, Vanessa Williams and her “Sister Act” costar Jenifer Lewis. Netflix says Tasha Smith is directing the comedy, which follows a recently widowed woman whose longtime friends and sister take her to the Hamptons on what would have been her 30th wedding anniversary.

Higher Ground is among the production companies behind the movie. Michelle Obama serves as an executive producer. Michelle and former President Barack Obama founded Higher Ground.

Familiar Faces Will Return to ‘The View’

Goldberg’s absence will also create a mini-reunion at “The View.”

Former co-hosts Lisa Ling, Star Jones, Sherri Shepherd and Debbie Matenopoulos are scheduled to make guest appearances over the next two weeks, as per EW.

They will help fill Goldberg’s seat on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, while longtime cohost Joy Behar takes over moderator duties.

The temporary switch comes shortly after “The View” launched its milestone 30th season on Tuesday, September 8. Goldberg remains part of the show’s regular six-person lineup alongside Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.