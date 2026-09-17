Melanie Griffith, 69, Looks Absolutely Fabulous in Her Swimsuit on Austrian Wellness Retreat

Academy Award-nominated actress Melanie Griffith has stunned her social media followers with some fabulous photographs from a wellness retreat — including one of her looking simply incredible in a swimsuit.

Griffith, 69, is the daughter of the iconic Tippi Hedren and the mother of the beautiful Dakota Johnson. She received her Oscar nomination for the brilliant 1988 romantic comedy-drama movie “Working Girl.” However, she gained most of her mainstream recognition in the 1990s in movies like 1992’s “Shining Through” and 1997’s “Lolita.” She also famously appeared in the 2016 Hallmark movie “J.L. Family Ranch.”

She now appears to be taking a break from working and has headed to Austria for a much-needed recharge.

Melanie Griffith Says Her Getaway Was ‘A Little Heaven on Earth’

Melanie Griffith took to her Instagram account to share the snaps from her wellness retreat in Austria with her 662,000 followers.

Her post includes a carousel of nine photographs — the first of which is real eye-catcher. It shows Griffith relaxing on a sun lounger in a black swimsuit and, needless to say, she looks amazing. Other pictures in the collection include three of the star rocking denim shorts, one of her looking impressive doing a yoga stretch, some of the delicious food she’s been eating on her retreat, and some of the amazing scenery in the gorgeous Carinthian resort she’s staying at.

Griffith’s caption on her post reads, “I’ve just spent a few wonderful weeks at @vivamayrmariawoerth in Austria, -an incredible place dedicated to wellness, healing and renewal. 🇦🇹✨ It gave me the chance to truly recharge, replenish and relax. “The Cure” is an amazing health reset, centered around being good to your body, mind and soul. I’m so grateful to all of the wonderful doctors, therapists and health practitioners who make the experience so special. -A little heaven on earth. ♥️”

VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth’s official Instagram account describes it as an “Award-winning luxury medical health resort & holistic wellness retreat.”

It sounds wonderful and it undoubtedly seems to be doing Griffith the world of good.

Griffith’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of her post about her getaway to have their say on it.

Griffith’s Fans & Followers All Agree She Looks Beautiful

Getty Melanie Griffith.

The comments section of Melanie Griffith’s post about her wellness retreat is full of messages from her fans and followers. They all seem to agree that she is looking absolutely beautiful.

First and foremost, the VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth official Instagram account replied, “Thank you, Melanie — it was a pleasure having you at VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth. We’re so happy you enjoyed your time with us and found a space to relax, recharge and feel renewed. We hope to welcome you back soon. 🤍”

Singer, songwriter, and painted Carole Bayer Sager responded, “So beautiful..the place too xx.”

One of Griffith’s followers commented, “you look relaxed and even more beautiful! ❤️”

Someone else wrote, “oh beautiful carinthia and beautiful melanie ❤️.”

Famous designed Jeff Leatham said, “I love this and YOU my beautiful friend ❤️.”

“How wonderful!!! Share what you learned and did! You look beautiful as always,” noted somebody else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “i love this… and you 🧘🏼‍♀️🌿🩷 p.s. i always put working girl on when getting ready to go for a night out🗽with love from England x.”

Griffith has no upcoming acting projects planned. Her most recent screen work came in 2025 when she narrated the drama movie “By Design.”

We look forward to seeing more of her back on our screens in the future (once she’s fully recharged, of course).

Melanie Griffith’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.