Derek Hough Pokes Fun at Himself After Calling DWTS Contestants the Wrong Name (VIDEO)

Derek Hough is excited to return as the head judge for “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. However, he made a serious blunder during premiere night that had plenty of viewers laughing.

While critiquing “The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron, Hough accidentally called him “Dylan.” “The Traitors” star Dylan Efron competed in DWTS season 34, finishing in fourth place.

Derek Hough has seen the online reaction and made a video poking fun at himself after the on-screen faux pas.

Derek Hough Calls Everyone the Wrong Name in a New Video

Derek Hough is admittedly a little more forgetful after becoming a father.

“Dad Brian, I mean Brain🤣 @dancingwiththestars #dwts,” the 41-year-old captioned a new Instagram upload.

In the video, he greets several cast members, purposefully referring to them by the wrong name. He starts by tapping Dylan Efron and calling him “Tyler.” Next, he high-fives his best friend Mark Ballas and calls him “George.” Mark doesn’t miss a beat and calls Derek “Dylan” in response.

“I just love working with you so much, Jeffrey,” Derek says as he gives Bruno Tonioli a huge hug. “You’re the best. I love you so much, Jeffrey.”

The prank continues, misnaming figure skater Amber Glenn and her partner, Pasha Pashkov.

“Don’t even talk to me,” new pro Hailey Bills tells Derek after he calls her by her aunt’s name, Jenna.

The head judge concludes the video by strolling past Tyler Cameron and calling him “Dylan” once again.

The DWTS Judge Brings His Own Flavor to the Stage

While Derek Hough is hilarious behind the scenes, he’s also a powerhouse on the dance floor. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see him tap into a more serious side during his performance during Wednesday night’s episode.

“‘LA ROSA’ 🌹” the head judge explained the story behind the routine on Instagram. “It started with a simple call: ‘Hey, we need something to fill the time while we tally the votes. Would you want to perform?'”

“Of course, my answer was yes. I’m here to serve this show, and I’ll never pass up an opportunity to perform in that ballroom. A room that has given me so much,” he added.

Hough shared that his Symphony of Dance tour inspired the dance, and he felt honored to include his ensemble in the number. Of course, it wouldn’t be an iconic Derek Hough routine without his wife, Hayley Erbert.

“Always love dancing with you my love. ♥️ And for our Everley to watch us perform together is my favorite thing in the world 🥹” Hayley wrote in the comments.

“Full body chills ❤️‍🔥 Derek closed out night two of the #DWTS Premiere with an incredible performance that we will be watching on repeat ✨” the official DWTS Instagram account wrote, attaching photos from the routine.

Fans flooded the comments with compliments, over the moon to see a glimpse of the Symphony of Dance tour.

Derek Hough and the rest of the judges return to “Dancing With the Stars” next week for another exciting episode. The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22 on ABC.