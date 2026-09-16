Derek Hough Hilariously Trolls Younger Sister Julianne Backstage at DWTS (VIDEO)

Julianne and Derek Hough are important fixtures of “Dancing With the Stars.” But at the end of the day, they’re still siblings. And in true sibling fashion, they enjoy poking fun at one another.

After the exciting DWTS season 35 premiere last night, Derek Hough shared a hilarious video of himself getting under his little sister’s skin.

Can the siblings survive working together for another year?

Derek Hough Has a Good Laugh At His Sister’s Expense

Both Derek and Julianne Hough were once pro dancers on “Dancing With the Stars.” After stepping away to explore other pursuits, they eventually returned in bigger roles. Today, Derek is the head judge while Julianne serves as co-host along with Alfonso Ribeiro.

Though they have a strong working relationship, they still tease one another like true siblings.

“Thanks Alfonso @dancingwiththestars @juleshough #DWTS” the head judge captioned his Instagram post. In the video, Derek lip syncs along to an exaggerated version of Julianne saying, “Thanks Alfonso.” Julianne is in the hair and makeup chair as her older brother teases her. She occasionally looks up to shoot him dirty looks.

Though he was clearly irritating Julianne, fans thoroughly enjoyed Derek’s video.

“This is the best thing about siblings working together 😂” one viewer laughed.

“This is so older brother coded,” another joked.

“Nothing quite like sibling love 🫶😂” another viewer added.

The Hough Siblings Keep the Backstage Antics Going

While Derek Hough had a blast poking fun at his little sister, the pair have made hilarious videos together. They genuinely seem to have a wonderful time working together, both on and off camera. Social media is expected to be a major feature of DWTS this year and the Houghs are more than ready.

“When you thought the work friendship was exclusive…” Julianne captioned an Instagram reel of her own.

In the video, the DWTS host casually strolls down the hall with a coffee in hand. She passes a doorway where she sees her brother and Alfonso Ribeiro preparing to engage in a passionate kiss. Horrified, Julianne turns and rushes off as Alfonso runs after her.

“When you see your work bestie bonding with another co-worker,” Julianne wrote over the video.

“Well at least he is keeping it all in the family 😂❤️❤️❤️” a viewer joked.

Fans Would Love to See the Siblings Perform Together This Year

The Hough siblings enjoy a good prank, but they’re most passionate about sharing their love of dance with others. During the season premiere on Tuesday night, Julianne Hough showcased a gorgeous routine paying homage to Paris.

Though Julianne Hough primarily serves as the “Dancing With the Stars” co-host, she’s enjoyed performing special routines in recent years. Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley, generally also perform at least once per season.

As the competition advances, fans would certainly love to see a routine featuring both Hough siblings.

Derek and Julianne Hough return tonight as the women take the floor. New episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premiere each Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.