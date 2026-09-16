HGTV Star Leslie Davis Celebrates Youngest Son’s Major Milestone: PHOTOS

HGTV star Leslie Davis’ kids are all grown up!

The “Unsellable Houses” star’s youngest son, Cole, turned 16 and received a special tribute from his HGTV mama.

Sweet 16

Cole — whom Leslie shares with ex-husband Jacob Davis — celebrated his major milestone with a family dinner.

In a clip shared to Leslie’s Instagram Story on Monday, September 14, the family was seen gathered at a Mexican restaurant as they prepared to sing to the birthday boy. A restaurant employee walked up behind Cole and placed a large sombrero on his head, a tradition in Mexican restaurants.

Leslie later shared a video montage for her baby boy.

“The last one to get his drivers license… pray for my insurance rates. 🚗,” she shared. “Happy 16th Birthday Cole Davis. Being your mama is my favorite ❤️.”

The video included photos and clips from Cole’s childhood, including school days, sports practices, travels to the beach, quality time with his brothers, selfies with mom, Disney days and time with the family’s pets.

“Happy Birthday, Cole! I didn’t see me in any photos, so I’m assuming I was cut for time. Carter & Robbie did great,” one friend commented.

“YOU ARE KIDDING ME!!! WOW!!!! Happy Birthday Coco!” another wrote.

“Stop it I’m crying 😭😭” a third added.

Proud Mom

Following her shocking engagement announcement in January, Davis opened up about her private divorce from Jacob Davis.

“Okay … Okay … I know what you are all saying … ‘I didn’t even know you were divorced?'” she wrote in a blog post titled “Leslie’s Life Update” on January 16.

The HGTV star noted, “Well, 1,000+ social media comments later, you all have a lot of questions. I have chosen to keep this part of my personal life private, a hard thing to do as someone with a show on HGTV.”

“You may know my ex-husband, Jacob, my kids’ rockstar of a dad, from previous seasons of ‘Unsellable Houses’; however, he has typically chosen to stay out of the public eye,” she continued. “Jacob and I will always share love for each other, just now in a new way, we have learned to become the best teammates, to lean on each other, to support each other’s new adventures, and always put our boys first.”

She went on to explain why she and Jacob decided to keep their divorce private, saying, “With lots of changes, our priority was to always protect our family, which is why I have kept this part of my life private. And seriously, who even announces a divorce anyway LOL!”

Leslie often shares photos and life updates about her three sons. In addition to Cole, she shares sons Kyler and Cash with her ex-husband.

“Love these boys and they love their team! SEAHAWKS,” she captioned a photo of the three growing boys at a Seattle Seahawks game on February 15.

She later showed off her mom pride alongside a photo dump of Cole and his football season.

“State champions 🏆 Beaming with pride for Snohomish High school and our#snolaxboys,” she wrote on May 24.