John Stamos Fell in Love in London: ‘Pure Magic’

John Stamos just revealed he’s fallen in love, and its someone other than his wife of eight years, Caitlin McHugh.

After catching a performance in London, the actor took to Instagram to rave about a show that left him beaming long after the curtain fell. Calling the production “pure magic” and praising an extraordinary lead performer who feels real within minutes, Stamos made a passionate plea for audiences to experience the joy for themselves.

John Stamos’ Latest Crush is a Furry Four Legged Leading Man

During a recent London visit, “Full House” icon John Stamos shared details of a very special event he attended with his son Billy Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh. The experience left such an impression on the actor that he immediately took to social media to declare the “magical” production an absolute must-see.

He shared a series photos and a statement sharing details of his visit to see the musical “Paddington” on London’s West End. The former “General Hospital” star couldn’t contain how joyful the experience made him feel.

Stamos began, “We saw Paddington in LONDON and I’m still smiling. What an absolutely magical, joyful night at the theater.”

He continued, “I can’t recommend this show enough. The cast is ridiculously talented, and the artistry that goes into bringing Paddington to life, from the extraordinary performance onstage to that beautiful voice, is pure magic. Within minutes, you just believe in him.”

The actor concluded, “And I can’t stress this enough: we need shows like this right now. Heart, humor, imagination and pure joy. You walk out happier than you walked in. Take your kids. Take someone you love. Just go. We could all use a little more Paddington in our lives.”

Fans Reacted to John Stamos’ Passionate Post

Getty John Stamos

Naturally, the comment section of John Stamos’ post exploded with fans thanking him for shedding light on the family-friendly production. They praising him for reminding everyone just how powerful happiness can be.

“Seeing Paddington was one of the best parts of my London visit,” one fan declared.

“The way he looks at him,” mused a second Instagram user.

A third follower agreed, “I’ve seen many shows. ‘Paddington’ is by far my most favorite. I was there 2nd night of previews in London & will be there opening night in NYC!”

“Must hug bear,” quipped a fourth social media fan.

Having spent plenty of time under the Broadway spotlight himself with roles in “Cabaret,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” Stamos knows just how much work goes into making magic happen on stage. That’s exactly why his huge praise for “Paddington” carries so much weight.

He isn’t just a regular tourist taking in a West End show; he’s a theater veteran who recognizes top-tier craft when he sees it. Watching the London cast bring the beloved bear to life clearly blew him away. In the end, his post was a sweet reminder that a truly special night at the theater can still make you feel like a kid again.