RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Breaks Silence on the Heartfelt Milestone She ‘Prayed For’

RHONJ star Dolores Catania is opening up about a heartfelt milestone that was an answer to a prayer.

The reality star, who is featured in Season 15 of the Bravo series alongside Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, posted a long-form video clip from her son Frank Jr. married Nicole Perricho in Portugal on Saturday, Aug. 1. The gorgeous clip captured the dreamy, fairytale atmosphere of the couple’s destination nuptials set in the heart of Portugal’s picturesque Douro Valley.

Dolores Catania Called The Wedding ‘Unforgettable’

In the caption of her Instagram post, Dolores Catania shared her memories of the stunning day that united two families in love.

She wrote, “A day we dreamed of, a love we prayed for, and memories we will treasure forever. Watching our son Frankie marry Nicole, the woman he loves and his beautiful partner for life, was one of the most meaningful and unforgettable moments of our lives.”

The Bravo star continued, “From the vows and happy tears to the laughter, dancing, and celebration surrounded by family and friends, every moment was filled with so much love. Our hearts are still overflowing with happiness and gratitude for everyone who traveled near and far to celebrate Frankie & Nicole and witness the beginning of their forever.”

“May your life together be filled with endless love, laughter, adventure, and beautiful memories. We love you both more than words can say!!”

Catania concluded by writing, “A little glimpse into a day we will never forget.” She then shared the stunning video which walked viewers through the magical day.

Dolores Catania’s Fans Reacted With Love to Her Family’s Major Milestone

Getty Dolores Catania

In the comments section of Dolores Catania’s Instagram page, fans reacted with love and admiration as her family marked this major life milestone. Followers poured in with heartfelt messages celebrating the emotional celebration, wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness together.

“The day was beautiful. Wishing them both all the happiness in the world,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Absolutely stunning!!! So magnificent!!!”

“A fairytale wedding and may their love last for eternity! You all look gorgeous,” a third Instagram user said to the reality star.

A fourth follower concluded, “Breathtaking in every way!! Wishing a lifetime of love, health and laughter to the newlyweds!”

According to People Magazine, Frank Jr. spoke of the reason the couple wed in Portugal. He explained, “Nicole’s family is from Portugal, and her roots here run deep. We’ve been coming here every summer since we started dating, so it already felt like home to us. I couldn’t think of a more beautiful place to begin our marriage.”

Catania welcomed her new daughter-in-law officially to their family, writing in a separate Instagram post, “From the moment I met you, Nicole, I knew you were someone special. Today, I didn’t just watch my son marry the love of his life, I gained a daughter.”

She concluded, “I love you like you’re my own, and I couldn’t be more grateful that you’re part of our family.”