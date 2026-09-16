Just seventeen days before he passed away at age 76, Ozzy Osbourne performed what was to be his final concert.

That show, staged in his hometown of Birmingham, England, was no ordinary gig. After performing a solo set, Osbourne reunited with his former bandmates from Black Sabbath: guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward, the first time Sabbath had played together in more than 20 years.

‘Back to the Beginning’

A concert film of that epic show will soon be hitting cinemas worldwide, with “Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning” slated for theatrical release next month.

As Variety reports, the film is directed by Ben Wainwright-Pearce, who worked on the big-screen blockbuster “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” A press release is promising fans a “fully immersive audio-visual experience.”

“‘Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning’ documents a landmark moment in music history: Ozzy Osbourne’s historic final farewell performance for his fans at Villa Park stadium in his Birmingham hometown— captured just 17 days before his untimely passing,” reads a synopsis for the upcoming concert movie.

“The film highlights the historic day with performances from Ozzy, Black Sabbath, and some of the most influential names in rock, along with personal reflections from the superstar musicians they inspired and a behind-the-scenes look at the day itself,” the synopsis continues before adding, “This is an historic and intimate farewell to Ozzy and the band that changed music forever.”

A Gift From Sharon

Getty Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne

In a statement accompanying the film’s announcement, the late rocker’s widow, Sharon Osbourne, opened up about how the project came to fruition.

“‘Back to the Beginning’ came about because I asked Ozzy what would really make him happy,” said Sharon, who was also her husband’s manager.

“And he said the only thing that would make him happy was if he could perform again and say goodbye to his fans. That’s all he wanted to do. He wanted to say goodbye and thank you,” she added.

A Star-Studded Event

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The concert was hosted by actor Jason Momoa.

In addition to Osbourne and Black Sabbath, the show also featured a who’s who of metal and alternative rockers taking to the stage.

Among the performers were Disturbed’s David Draiman, Halestorm, Travis Barker, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Slayer, Pantera, Tool and Alice in Chains.

More than 42,000 people attended the event in person at Birmingham’s Villa Park stadium on July 5, 2025, while an estimated 3 million watched the show via a paid livestream.

“Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert was a landmark cultural moment,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, the film’s distributor.

“Bringing it to cinemas worldwide is an opportunity to further cement Ozzy’s legacy and impact,” Allenby continued. “We are really looking forward to giving fans around the world a chance to experience this final celebration of Ozzy and Black Sabbath together on the big screen.”

“‘Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning” will arrive in theaters on October 28.