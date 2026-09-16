Ben Affleck Reveals Why Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Pulled Out Of His Directed Movie ‘Animals’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner won’t be playing an on-screen couple. The “Good Will Hunting” star revealed to Entertainment Weekly that his ex-wife was initially set to appear in his latest venture. Affleck stars and directs Netflix’s “Animals,” with Kerry Washington playing the role once meant for Garner. Had the A-lister had his way, though, the lead cast would have looked much different. Affleck’s initial choice for the male star was longtime friend Matt Damon, whom Garner was set to star with.

“Animals” was delayed from its initial release after Affleck learned of Spike Lee and Denzel Washington’s “Highest 2 Lowest.” Initially unsure of moving forward because of its similar premise to “Animals,” Affleck resumed production. Unfortunately, he couldn’t continue with the same cast.

Jennifer Garner Refused To Play Ben Affleck’s Wife Because Of ‘Baggage’

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Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner were set to star as a couple whose son is taken for ransom. However, the film’s delay meant that Damon had already committed to Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” The actor decided to star in the lead role himself, seeing this as the perfect opportunity to align his and Garner’s schedules.

“I thought, God, Jen Garner would be amazing for this role,” Affleck told Entertainment Weekly. “It also has the added benefit of, like, both of us will see our kids more because we do a week and a week and back and forth. I thought, well, we can coordinate our schedules around it.”

Garner wasn’t on board with the idea, however. The actress decided to step back from the part upon learning Affleck’s plans. As he revealed, his ex-wife didn’t think it was a good idea because they “would just get baggage.” Although initially disappointed, Affleck ultimately agreed with Garner’s assertion, saying that “you don’t wanna do is take the audience’s baggage and have it work against you.”

Despite greatly altering his plans, Affleck was excited to cast Kerry Washington in the role. The pair discussed how their dynamic would affect the plot, leading to changes to the script. Affleck and Washington’s collaboration brought a new layer to the story, with Affleck claiming that they “built this whole backstory.”

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Remain Good Friends

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Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, 54, were married from 2005 to 2018. The pair are parents to three children. They announced their separation in 2015, leading to widespread media scrutiny. The two have maintained a positive relationship, however, remaining close nearly a decade since their divorce.

In the Entertainment Weekley interview, Affleck reaffirmed his friendship with his former wife. The “Armageddon” star said he would still seek an opportunity to collaborate with her again. The pair starred together in “Pearl Harbour” and “Daredevil” before their marriage.

“I would love to work with her, frankly,” he continues about Garner. “She’s fabulous, and we’re really good friends, and I’m profoundly grateful to her, and we have a great thing.”

Affleck also took a humorous dig at best friend Matt Damon for dropping out of “Animals.” The Oscar winner joked that Damon opted for a “lesser film” in “The Odyssey.” He also sarcastically claimed he cast himself because “a better actor had to play the part” that Damon had vacated.