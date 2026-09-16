Beloved Hayden Panettiere’s Rep Issues New Statement Amid Troubling Reports and Ongoing Investigation

Hollywood star Hayden Panettiere’s representative is speaking out as new details emerge in her death investigation. As per a new statement obtained by US Weekly, issued by her team, they are urging patience as investigators continue working to determine what caused the actress’ death.

Hayden, 36, died on Sunday, August 16, after she was found unresponsive at an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, her family confirmed to ABC News. The actress was known for roles in “Heroes,” “Nashville,” “Bring It On: All or Nothing” and “I Love You, Beth Cooper.”

In the weeks since, reports have circulated claiming investigators believe she may have taken an oxycodone pill containing fentanyl shortly before her death.

Hayden Panettiere’s Rep Pushes Back on Fentanyl Report Amid Investigation

Her representative is now stressing that no official cause has been determined. “As reported yesterday by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Hayden’s death remains under investigation pending the completion of toxicology results, despite reports from some outlets stating otherwise,” the rep told US Weekly.

What Did Hayden Panettiere’s Rep Say About the Fentanyl Report?

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The representative directly challenged reports relying on unnamed sources. “Recent reports attributed to unnamed sources are unverified hearsay and have attributed to conflicting information that continues to circulate,” the statement continued.

“While we are all eager to find closure and better understand the circumstances surrounding her passing, we must remain patient and allow the investigative process to unfold. The answers we are all seeking will come.”

The statement comes two days after TMZ previously reported, citing law enforcement sources, that investigators were examining whether Hayden had consumed an oxycodone pill allegedly containing fentanyl. The coroner has not confirmed that claim.

What Are Investigators Looking Into?

Getty NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 05: Hayden Panettiere attends Build Presents Charles Esten & Hayden Panettiere Discussing “Nashville” at AOL HQ on January 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, the Drug Enforcement Administration has been reviewing alleged communications between Hayden and a person the outlet described as a longtime drug dealer. A federal law enforcement source told the outlet that the two “were very specific about purchasing black market pills.”

Page Six reported on September 15 that DEA agents searched Hayden’s Los Angeles home in August while looking for medications that could be tested for fentanyl.

Those reports remain separate from the official toxicology investigation into her cause of death.

What Happened the Day Hayden Panettiere Died?

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Hayden was found unresponsive at the South Carolina rental by Zach Hickerson, the brother of her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, according to Page Six.

Brian performed CPR and administered Narcan after Hayden was discovered, the outlet reported. Emergency workers continued lifesaving efforts for nearly an hour before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police report obtained by Page Six said Hayden had a “bag of medication” with her at the time.

The latest statement from Hayden’s representative makes clear that her loved ones are still waiting for definitive answers. For now, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not announced a final cause of death, and toxicology testing remains pending.

If you or someone you care about is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).