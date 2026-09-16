Two Huge Pop Superstars Top NFL’s Wish List for 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

We’re only a week into the new NFL season, but rumors are already swirling about who’ll be headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LXI.

While an official announcement has yet to be made, TMZ is reporting that Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation — which has helmed the halftime entertainment since 2020 — has zeroed in on two prime contenders for the coveted performance slot.

Harry Styles Tops the List

Sources tell the outlet that two names have risen to the top of Roc Nation’s wish list for the 2027 halftime show.

One of them is Harry Styles, the former One Direction member who recently completed history-making residencies at London’s Wembley Arena (where he performed for more than a million fans over the course of 12 nights) and New York’s Madison Square Garden, which consisted of 30 shows.

Styles recently extended his massively successful Together, Together tour into 2027, and will be continuing to perform in Europe in North America through to next August.

Justin Bieber Also in the Running

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Justin Bieber has also risen to the top of the list.

During the summer, Bieber headlined the halftime show for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, where he was introduced by Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso.

However, TMZ also points out that Roc Nation’s wish list may be a case of wishful thinking.

“We’re told Justin and Harry have not been approached about the show yet … and sources tell us Justin and Harry are both unlikely to take the gig if they are finally approached,” TMZ noted.

A Massive Viewing Audience

As TMZ points out, performers at the Super Bowl halftime show are not paid, but take the gig for the massive exposure that comes with performing for a TV audience that typically exceeds 100 million.

That, the outlet explains, can be a huge benefit when promoting a new album or selling tickets for a tour.

“Super Bowl LXI is scheduled for Februrary 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA … and while that’s five months away, the NFL usually announces the halftime performers in late September, which means it could be coming in a matter of weeks,” TMZ adds, indicating an announcement on next year’s halftime performer could be arriving sooner than expected.

Bad Bunny Set a High Bar

Bad Bunny, who headlined the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, attracted a TV audience of a whopping 128.2 million who watched the performance live. That was actually 3.3 million more than the audience watching the game, with overall Super Bowl ratings standing at 124.9. million.

That ranks as the fourth-most watched halftime show in Super Bowl history, following Kendrick Lamar (2025), Michael Jackson (1993) and Usher (2024).

When combined with additional viewing on other platforms (including YouTube, social media, etc.), total viewership of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show reached a staggering 4.157 billion views.

In addition, streaming of Bad Bunny’s music soared following the halftime show, with his catalog streams increasing by 175 percent on the day after the performance — peaking at nearly 100 million on-demand streams within a single day.