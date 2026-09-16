Jonathan Knight Opens Up About New Show After HGTV ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Cancellation

Although “Farmhouse Fixer” was canceled, Jonathan Knight is feeling grateful that he gets to continue doing what he loves with HGTV‘s “Crashers.” See what Knight had to say about working on the show.

Jonathan Knight Says He’s Grateful for His HGTV Journey

On September 12, Knight took to Instagram to share a brief note of gratitude.

“When you do what you love … life is so fulfilling! I am so happy that @HGTV and @bigtablemedia believed in me to bring this amazing show to the screen,” he wrote in the caption.

Knight added, “From the homeowners to the amazing crew that brings this to life … I am so grateful.”

Fans flooded the comments section to praise Knight for his accomplishment.

“I wish we could have more ‘Farmhouse Fixer,’ but I am loving ‘Crashers’!” one fan wrote.

Another fan offered up, “I will send you the address to my local hardware store with date and time! 😉”

“You are not simply living Jon, you are thriving,” one fan noted. “We love you loads and we love seeing you on TV. Thanks HGTV 😍❤️”

Another follower commented, “You deserve this so much! ❤️ It’s beautiful seeing you doing what you love and watching your vision come to life. So proud of you and the amazing transformations! Congratulations on another amazing show!”

“The results show how much you love creating and designing,” another commenter wrote. “A man of limitless talents! 👏”

Others wrote, “I love watching you do what you do. You bring such joy to everything around you!!!” and “‘Crashers’ is s great show and you are doing an amazing job. So proud of you.”

“I’m happy @hgtv believed in you. The smile on your face tells the whole story,” another commenter noted. “You put your heart into all that you do.”

‘Crashers’ Returns With New Episodes in 2027

On August 27, Knight took to Instagram to give an update on his show. As the camera captured him walking down a set of stairs, the text noted, “All new episodes of ‘Crashers’ coming 2027.”

So far, only 11 of the season’s 13 “Crashers” episodes have aired on HGTV.

“2027?!? What?!? WHY 😭,” one fan asked. Knight responded, “Why??? Cause we have to film the episodes first.”

On August 31, his sister Sharon Knight, who runs the Jonathan Knight HGTV Fan Page on Facebook, explained why there’s a delay in new episodes airing.

“Just an FYI … Jonathan confirmed with me over the weekend, while he was home, that the remaining episodes of the second half of Season 1 ‘CRASHERS’ won’t air until January,” she wrote. “He’s busy filming them now — before and after his NKOTB [New Kids on the Block] Vegas residency.”

“In the meantime, keep an eye out for him and reruns of both #CRASHERS and #FarmhouseFixer on #HGTV!” she added.

When one fan commented, “Seriously?! We have to wait until next year for the last TWO EPISODES? That makes zero sense,” Sharon shared a bit of exciting news.

“There are a lot more than 2!” she wrote.