Watch: Ted Lasso Helps Justin Bieber ‘Beliebe’ In Pep Talk Before World Cup Halftime Performance

Given his insistence on taping a sign reading “BELIEVE” in the Richmond AFC locker room, it’s clear that coach Ted Lasso is a believer — but is he also a Belieber?

Apparently he is, with the fictional TV character (played by “Saturday Night Live” alum Jason Sudeikis) making a surprise appearance at the Sunday, July 19 World Game between Spain and Argentina.

Halftime Surprise

During Sunday’s star-studded halftime show, Sudeikis emerged on the field, in character.

Walking alongside him is Ted’s faithful right hand, Coach Beard (played by Brendan Hunt).

“Coach, I gotta say, first half of halftime knocked my darn socks off,” says Sudeikis-as-Lasso. “Spectacular baby!” agrees Coach Beard.

“How the heck is anyone gonna follow all that?” Ted asks. “Gonna be tough,” Coach Beard agrees.

Suddenly, inspiration strikes. “You know what I think we need?” Ted asks Coach Beard. “We need some heart. You know, someone who has soul. Someone who can bring the love. Ooh! You thinking what I’m thinking?”

“One step ahead of you, coach,” Coach Beard agrees, hoisting aloft an electronic sign with the letter J on it.

Bieber’s ‘Big Shot’

Out scurries Justin Bieber, guitar in hand and ready to receive a pep talk from Ted.

“Alright young man, let’s go. It’s your big shot,” Sudeikis tells Bieber as the crowd begins to roar upon catching sight of the Canadian pop icon.

“OK, now listen to me,” Ted continues. “Go out there. Don’t be nervous. Nobody’s watching, alright? Make us proud.”

As Bieber closes his eyes for a brief post-performance meditation, Coach Beard turns the sign around, revealing a sign mimicking the one seen in the series — only this one reads “BELIEBE.”

A Return to Richmond in ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4

Of course, Sudeikis’ appearance in character as the titular “Ted Lasso” protagonist is a clever bit of soccer-related marketing to promote the upcoming series, which returns with its long-awaited fourth season next month.

“Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team,” teases the synopsis. “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”



When plans for an unexpected fourth season were first announced, Sudeikis issued a statement.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” he said.

Added Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+’s head of programming: “‘Ted Lasso’ has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief. Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Play

When Will Season 4 of ‘Ted Lasso’ Arrive?

The long-awaited fourth season of “Ted Lasso” premieres Wednesday, August 5 on Apple TV.

New episodes will drop each subsequent Wednesday after that.