Matt Damon Gets Mistaken for Brad Pitt During World Cup Final, Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Fans

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has featured plenty of unforgettable moments on the pitch. But let’s be real, spotting celebrities in the stands has become a competition all its own. Throughout the tournament, fans have caught glimpses of stars and plenty of others enjoying the action. It seems like every match has brought another surprise celebrity appearance.

Sunday’s World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain was no exception. Cameras caught Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, taking in the championship match. But it wasn’t just their appearance that got people talking. Instead, it was a case of mistaken identity during the live broadcast that quickly became one of the funniest moments of the day.

Matt Damon Gets Mistaken for Brad Pitt During Live Broadcast

During FOX’s coverage of the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, cameras panned to Damon and Barroso sitting in the stands. Barroso, who was born in Argentina, had plenty of reason to cheer as her home country competed for the championship.

When the couple first appeared on screen, commentator John Strong identified the actor as Brad Pitt. A moment later, fellow announcer Stu Holden corrected him, pointing out that it was actually Matt Damon. Strong immediately apologized to both actors for the mix-up, explaining that the glare on the monitors had fooled him (via Page Six).

Honestly, the internet had far too much fun with the moment to let it pass quietly.

Alongside a video of Damon and Barroso watching the match, one person joked:

“Matt Damon preparing for his next role as Brad Pitt”

Sports investor and entrepreneur Joe Pompliano also shared his thoughts, writing:

“It’s been a hell of a weekend for Matt Damon. He has #1 movie at the box office, got to attend the World Cup Final, and just got mistaken for Brad Pitt on the TV broadcast.”

Fans quickly filled the replies with jokes of their own.

One person commented:

“Getting mistaken for Brad Pitt is the best compliment a man can receive.”

Another added:

“That’s not a bad of a mistake, tbh. I’d be down to be confused with Brad Pitt, huge ego boost!”

Yep, the confusion wasn’t limited to the American broadcast either. One viewer even pointed out:

“Estonian commentators thought it was Brad Pitt as well.”

It seems like most fans viewed the mistake as one of those funny live television moments rather than something to criticize. Instead, they leaned into the humor and kept the jokes coming.

Damon is Already Having a Big Week

The timing of the mix-up couldn’t have been much better for Damon.

His latest film, Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” hit theaters on July 17. With Damon starring as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus. The film has already gotten off to a strong start at the box office, making the World Cup appearance part of an exciting weekend for the actor.

Let’s be real, there are probably worse celebrities to be mistaken for than Brad Pitt. And judging by the online reactions, fans saw it as more of a compliment than anything else.

According to his IMDb page, Damon also has several projects in various stages of development. Those include returning as Linus in “Ocean’s 14,” a rumored role in “The King of Oil,” and an untitled Daniels/Universal event film currently slated for 2027. He’s also attached to several upcoming projects as a producer.

Honestly, Damon doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Between his latest box office success and a busy lineup of future projects, there’s plenty for fans to look forward to.

Yep, the World Cup broadcast may have briefly confused him with another Hollywood icon. But the lighthearted moment only gave fans one more reason to smile during an already memorable championship match.

Getty Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina