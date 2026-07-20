Colin Jost Jokes About Following Scarlett Johansson’s Hollywood Success

Colin Jost playfully reflected on Scarlett Johansson‘s recent movie success and shared an update on their son during a new interview.

Colin Jost is embracing his role as Scarlett Johansson’s biggest supporter.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of a celebrity golf tournament, the “Saturday Night Live” star joked about his wife’s string of blockbuster projects after the interviewer pointed out that Johansson starred in “Jurassic World Rebirth” and is set to appear in “Batman.”

Colin Jost Says He’s Happy Riding Scarlett Johansson’s “Coattails”

When asked whether he planned to help carry the family’s Hollywood success, Jost laughed off the idea.

“No. It’s going to be a coattail situation,” he joked. “Maybe one day I’ll get to parody something that she does. That’s about the closest I’ll get.”

The comedian also revealed that Johansson has started playing golf, saying she has “a good swing,” but joked that she doesn’t enjoy struggling with a new hobby.

“She hates being bad at stuff,” Jost said.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Jost also offered a glimpse into life at home with the couple’s young son.

He recalled hearing his child call out during a recent event, saying the youngster was trying to encourage him by asking, “What are you doing, Dad?”

Despite the playful interruption, Jost said his son is already enjoying golf.

“He’s out there swinging,” Jost said. “He’s swinging hard.”

The comedian also admitted he’s approaching the celebrity tournament with his usual nerves.

“You know, just paralyzed with fear. Standard,” he joked.

When asked whether he missed covering current events while away from “Saturday Night Live,” Jost said he has enjoyed taking a break from the headlines.

“Oh my god. I’ve been blissfully ignoring all news,” he said. “I mostly can tell you about golf.”