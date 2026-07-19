Will Ferrell’s ‘The Hawk’ Debuts in Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows

Will Ferrell has taken on many different roles in his comedic acting career — from a Christmas elf to a news anchor, NASCAR driver and Eurovision contestant. Now, he’s stepping onto the golf course as Lonnie Hawkins in his new Netflix show, “The Hawk.”

The series premiered on the streamer July 16. It quickly jumped into the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows in the U.S. over the weekend.

Meet Lonnie ‘The Hawk’ Hawkins

Will Ferrell attends The Hawk Premiere at Westwood Regency Village Theater on July 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Despite having a seminal 2004 season, Lonnie Hawkins has yet to achieve his dream of a Grand Slam. While his career seems to be behind him over 20 years later, Lonnie’s heart is still in it. Now, he’s more determined than ever to finally achieve his goal.

With the help of his new caddy Sam (Fortune Feimster), Lonnie rises to the PGA Tour. Yet, he still has doubters in his ex-wife Stacy (Molly Shannon) and his son Lance (Jimmy Tatro). Will he have what it takes to prove he’s still the greatest golfer of all time?

“The Hawk” Cast Enters the Golf Range

The cast and crew of Netflix’s “The Hawk” attend the show’s premiere at Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

Despite his extensive career, this is Ferrell’s first leading role in a comedy series.

“I was really interested in doing an extended series because you get to spend much longer with the characters. You get to flesh out story arcs that you don’t necessarily get to do in a 90-minute movie,” he said to Tudum.

The golf world happen to be the perfect playground for his brand of comedy.

“These professional players are living in misery most of the time because very few of them win. If you win three times a year, that’s a great year,” Ferrell adds. “There’s something about that that’s really interesting, to take a peek behind the curtain in a comedic way. How that affects interpersonal relationships, the competitive side, the family side … That’s fertile ground for a big ensemble comedy,”

The ensemble includes Ferrell’s former co-stars Molly Shannon and Jimmy Tatro.

“It feels so good being reunited with Will,” Shannon said to Netflix. “We’ve known one other for so long, so it just feels like working with your close friend who you love and adore. It’s just fun.”

“I showed up to set just grateful every day to be sharing the screen with someone I’ve looked up to my whole life,” Tatro added. “And on top of that, we’re not just acting, we’re playing golf — so it’s got to be the best job I’ve ever had.”

Katelyn Tarver plays Natalie, Lance’s aspiring influencer fiancée. She reflected on working with some of the biggest names in comedy, saying, “Every take is different and more hilarious than the last, and I’m just laughing and trying not to laugh when I’m not supposed to laugh. It’s just so fun to be on a show like this, surrounded by so many comedy legends, and to get to watch them do their thing.”

“The Hawk” is Number One

Lonnie may still be chasing the top spot, but the series has already scored it, ranking as Netflix’s No. 1 show in the U.S. this weekend.

Netflix didn’t market “The Hawk” as a limited series, leaving the door open for a second season if it continues to perform well.

For now, viewers will have to wait and see if the streamer renews the show — and whether Lonnie’s quest for the Grand Slam will continue.