Witney Carson Feels Passionately About Empowering Other Women This DWTS Season

“Dancing With the Stars” is back for another year. Many fan favorite pros returned, including the reigning champion, Witney Carson.

This year, Witney is competing while pregnant. She’s ensured fans that she’s perfectly safe and healthy. More than anything, she wants to empower others and demonstrate just how powerful women can be.

Witney Carson Talks Empowering Other Women

Despite receiving the lowest scores of the evening, Witney Carson and Guillermo Rodriguez have advanced to the second week in the competition.

But before the evening kicked off, the dancer vulnerably revealed her reservations about competing this year.

“There was definitely some hesitation in agreeing to do this season while being pregnant, but ultimately, I’ve been feeling great about the whole thing,” the 32-year-old shared with Page Six ahead of the season 35 premiere.

“This season I’m all about empowerment, for myself and for other women, because we can do anything,” Witney added. “One of my biggest priorities for this season is to show all moms that we don’t have to lose parts of ourselves to grow a family.”

After performing, Guillermo Rodriguez gave his dance partner a special shout-out and shone a light on powerful women everywhere. Witney wants to show other women in her shoes that they don’t need to abandon their passions to become mothers.

“I don’t think that we have to put that aside in order to do what we love,” the dancer continued. “I think it’s important that I prove to myself — and fellow moms — that it can be done.”

The Dancer Has a Phenomenal Support System at Home

As Witney Carson competes on “Dancing With the Stars,” her husband, Carson McAllister, is keeping their home running smoothly. They are the parents of Leo, 5, and Jet, 3. They’re expecting their third baby in early 2027.

“Carson and the boys are truly my No. 1 fans. Carson supports me in everything I do,” Witney shared with Page Six.

“We both find it amazing that we can continue to grow our family while simultaneously being on DWTS. The support has been overwhelming and the boys are especially excited to have another sibling,” she added.

On social media, Carson McAllister often shares videos of himself spending quality time with their sons. Whether they’re cheering on Witney or tackling school work, he has an incredibly close bond with the boys.

And of course, the mechanical engineer is completely smitten with his wife.

“She was my dream girl since 7th grade, But she didn’t know I existed until senior year,” he shared with PEOPLE in 2016. “We became really close friends and kinda started dating. From the second I got to know her, I could tell she was the most loving and understanding girl I’d ever met.”

The pair married on December 31, 2015 in a civil ceremony. They held their religious ceremony at the Salt Lake City temple in Utah on January 1, 2026. This year marked their 10th wedding anniversary.

Witney Carson and Guillermo Rodriguez advance to week two of DWTS season 35. See them perform again next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.