HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Opens Up About Daughter’s Unexpected Birth Ahead of Baby No. 3

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is reflecting on the unexpected birth of her second daughter as she prepares to welcome her third baby. What began as an anniversary celebration with her husband, Brett, quickly turned into a frantic race to the hospital.

Jasmine Roth Shares Darla’s Birth Story: ‘I Delivered Our Second Baby in Record Time’

On September 15, Roth took to Instagram to share the details of her second daughter’s birth. She began the series of slides by writing, “Two years ago I delivered our second baby in record time — here’s how fast everything went.”

She explained that her family had moved from California to Utah but their house wasn’t finished yet. They believed they had a month before Darla’s arrival, so it was business as usual.

“The day before Darla was born, I went to the OB ER because I felt like she wasn’t moving around much,” she shared. “They’d already noted she was low fetal weight but they told me everything else looked fine. There was no mention of her being born early.”

They were staying at an Airbnb and checked on the progress of their new house the morning of her and Brett’s anniversary. “It was looking good, but not ready for move-in yet,” she shared.

“At 4:30 we went for a swim in the pool. At 36 weeks the bump was bumpin!” Roth wrote. “It felt great to float.”

Her mom arrived at 6:45 p.m. to watch their daughter Hazel so they could have their anniversary dinner at a restaurant in Park City.

They were enjoying a pre-dinner drink (“mocktail for me,” she noted) at 7:30 p.m. and FaceTimed Brett’s brother.

During the call, Roth said she felt pain. “At 7:47 p.m., during our FaceTime, I felt something I hadn’t felt before. It hurt, BAD. At 8:00pm I went to the bathroom, having no idea I was in active labor,” she explained. “I walked back into the restaurant and told Brett to get the car and that we had to go to the hospital.”

She added, “The contractions were out of nowhere and so strong!”

Things didn’t go smoothly, however, as “the only route to the hospital was shut down” and they had to call 911.

“9:12 p.m. the paramedics found us on the side of the road and loaded me into an ambulance,” Roth shared. “Brett followed the ambulance in our truck as we rushed to the hospital.”

Darla was born very soon after that.

“At 9:40 p.m. I gave birth to the tiniest baby I’ve ever seen. 4lbs 8oz,” the “Roast My Rental” star shared. “It was a completely surreal and very unmedicated birth.”

Fans Share Words of Advice for Roth Ahead of Baby No 3

Fans flooded the comments section to share their own experiences and offer up some advice.

“Be on guard Jasmine, third babies can come super fast too,” one fan wrote. “I woke up in labor with my son, 25 minute drive to the hospital, 5 minutes to check in, 1 push and he was out. Total active labor time was recorded as less than 1 hour. Doctor advised a home birth if I had another one.”

“Wow that is quite an intense birth story! I empathize, I had similar circumstances with my second child,” another fan shared. “Total time in labor was 45 minutes. It was hard and intense and completely caught us off guard, but we all made out okay. ❤️”

One follower wrote, “As an L&D nurse, please stay close to the hospital this time!!😍”

“Wow! Don’t stray too far from home/hospital and have your support system nearby,” another fan noted. “Sending positive energy to your family.”

One fan wrote, “Now that’s an anniversary story! And a birth day to remember! HBD Darla!”