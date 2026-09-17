‘80s Rock Star Sebastian Bach, 58, Looks Quite Different in New Photos From His Latest Public Outing

Sebastian Philip Bierk, better known as Sebastian Bach, was the former lead singer of the heavy metal band Skid Row. Bach was a popular musician in the ‘80s and ‘90s but is still touring with Twisted Sister, the Daily Mail reports.

Sebastian Bach Spotted in Airport Outing

He was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend, with the Daily Mail obtaining photos and publishing them on Thursday, September 17. In the photos, Bach is wearing black sweatpants, a black T-shirt, and black sneakers. His iconic long blonde hair is tied into a messy ponytail. His Youth Gone Wild tattoo was visible just beneath his elbow.

While Bach is still recognizable, he looks quite different from the man who first rose to fame decades ago. He has had an interesting career, and “Youth Gone Wild” is one of his biggest hits. He reflected on it in a 2014 interview with Guitar International, revealing that he got the tattoo before the song became well-known.

Getty Sebastian Bach performs at the T.J. Martell Foundation 30th Anniversary Gala in 2005

“When Skid Row wanted me to join the band, they sent me a cassette with a bunch of songs on it, and that song was probably my favorite,” he said. “When I joined the band, I got the tattoo of ‘Youth Gone Wild’ on my arm before we had a record deal, before we had a manager. I got ‘Youth Gone Wild’ tattooed on my arm when we were a club band. So, I’m the one who (expletive) brought that (expletive) to the planet.”

He continued, “I’m not saying it was just me; I’m saying it was all of us as a band. But I believed in that song with all my heart before anybody else did that I know about. A lot of people think I got that tattoo after we had sold a million copies of the record. I got it when we were completely unknown, when nobody knew that song. That’s when I got it.” Bach was part of Skid Row from 1987 to 1996.

Sebastian Bach Reveals What He Has Learned in Life

Getty Sebastian Bach of Skid Row attends an event in 2013

In his interview, Bach also reflected on the lessons he has learned throughout his career. “Make something that you’re proud of. Nobody can take that feeling away from you,” he said. “The one thing nobody can take away from me is my pride in what I do. And so that’s why I’m a bit of a (expletive). Well … I can be. I can’t release something that I don’t believe in, so I’ll fight for that. I’ll fight to put out something that I love. Make your music for you. If you love it, chances are other people will feel the same way.”

At 58, Bach has said he has no concerns about aging in his industry, and he listed other big stars still performing. “Paul McCartney, he’s doing amazing. Willie Nelson is 91 … and got his long hair, [he’s] on his tour bus and he’s on the road again,” Bach told Loudwire Nights. “I mean, 91. Geez … Neil Young, Rob Halford, there are many, many examples of guys that keep rocking.”

He also spoke about his passion for what he does. “What I’ve been doing for 37 years is, I feel the crowd,” he said. “I feel the emotions in the room, and I respond accordingly. And if it’s a crazy, insane crowd like we had every night in Australia, then we’ll play for two-and-a-half hours. It depends on the crowd — you guys bring a lot to the equation.”