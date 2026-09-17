‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Most Iconic & Sizzling Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

The iconic Sarah Michelle Gellar has long been considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet.

Buffy Summers herself, Gellar, 49, remains as gorgeous today as she was when she first picked up a stake and slayed one of those pesky vampires in the supernatural horror drama series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in the late 1990s.

Now a bona fide scream queen and long-established star of both the big and small screens, she’s been slaying on red carpets for over three decades. Always the height of fashion, some of Gellar’s looks have been absolutely sizzling.

Let’s look at the stunning Sarah Michelle Gellar’s best and most iconic red carpet looks from over the years.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 78th Emmy Awards.

In her most recent red carpet appearance at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2026, Gellar wore a gorgeous hot pink, silk, vintage, sleeveless Versace gown. It had a high neckline, a floor-length column skirt, a back slit, and a dramatically backless rear.

Sultry Turquoise

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 51st Emmy Awards.

At the 51st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 1999, Gellar looked fabulous in a sleek, sultry, backless turquoise, halter style Vera Wang gown with a leg-baring front slit.

Butterfly-Embroidered

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar at the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premiere.

For the premiere of 2025’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in Los Angeles, Gellar opted for a stunning Oscar de la Renta minidress. It was strapless, butterfly-embroidered, and featured baby blue, navy blue, and bright orange details. She accessorized with an orange leather geometric clutch and pumps.

Black-and-White Cutout Dress

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar at the “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” premiere.

At a United Kingdom screening of “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” in London, Gellar wore a sophisticated black-and-white Mugler cutout dress. It featured a black pencil skirt and a matching bandeau top with prominent waist cutouts, a geometric neckline effect, and a silver zipper running down the back.

Coordinated Leather

Getty Freddy Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.

Gellar coordinated with then-boyfriend (now-husband of 24 years) Freddie Prinze Jr. at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City. Along with a pale blue sleeveless halter top, she wore black leather trousers to match Prinze Jr.’s jacket. Both young stars looked great.

Tube Top & Miniskirt

Getty Alyson Hannigan and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

Side by side with her “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” co-star Alyson Hannigan, at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards in Culver City, Gellar looked peak ’90s. She wore a lilac tube top with a muted miniskirt featuring gold appliqués and metallic sandals.

Lady in Red

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards.

At the 2025 Last Culturistas Culture Awards in Los Angeles, Gellar looked spectacular. She wore one of her sexiest-ever looks in a bold red leather dress paired with a modern Hollywood wave hairstyle.

Body-Hugging Black Gown

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar at the “Cruel Intentions” premiere.

Gellar opted for a beautiful body-hugging black gown with a plunging neckline and sequined sheer mesh paneling at the premiere of “Cruel Intentions” in Westwood in 1999.

‘Naked Dress’ Era

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar at the first Teen Choice Awards.

At the first ever Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 1999, Gellar wore a pretty strapless gray dress. It had subtle silver embellishments along the hem and a sheer fabric overlay (this was during the “naked dress” era).

The Woman in Black

Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar at the 30th Critics Choice Awards.

Gellar opted for a divine strapless floor-length black Oscar de la Renta gown with a large, prominent black rose embellishment at the bust, and a sleek pencil-shaped skirt at the 30th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica in 2025.

2026 has been a busy year for Gellar. Movie-wise, she has appeared in the aforementioned comedy horror sequel “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” and the action comedy disaster film “Stop! That! Train!” On television, she voiced the grizzly bear Blair in the Tubi adult animated dark comedy series “Breaking Bear” and appeared as a main judge on the reality talent show “Star Search.”

Her confirmed upcoming roles include playing the Grim Reaper in the fantasy rom-com “Thud” and appearing the the mystery thriller film “Bad Summer People.” Gellar is also rumored to appear in an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

We look forward to seeing all of her upcoming work. Moreover, we’re excited to see her looking fantastic on more red carpets in the future.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.