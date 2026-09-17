Rushed to Hospital – ‘Barely Breathing’ Icon Duncan Sheik Hospitalized in ‘Critical’ Condition After Major Medical Emergency

Singer Duncan Sheik was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency.

A statement shared on his Instagram page Wednesday confirmed that the Grammy-winning musician, 56, is receiving medical care and remains in “critical but stable condition.”

“Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition,” the statement reads. “Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.”

Singer Duncan Sheik Rushed to Hospital After Medical Emergency

The statement continued, “We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support.”

It remains unclear what specific health issue led to Sheik’s hospitalization. As of this writing, his representatives have not provided any additional details about the situation.

In August, Sheik shared a photo of himself in a hospital. “I would prefer to be home making music,” he captioned the post. “But a bit of reflection is not too bad … boring hospital stays have their benefits (outside the obvious).”

Then on September 6, Sheik shared another selfie while in the hospital. “Sorry for the selfies. But I’m still bored in hospital. Do you like (good) magazines?” the singer wrote.

Fans Rally Around Duncan Sheik

Fans send their love and well-wishes to Sheik following his latest hospitalization.

Someone wrote, “Your music has healed so many of us. Universe of healing prayers surround you from all parts of the world.”

A fan commented, “Listening to ‘Phantom Moon’ – the best of your work IMO – in its entirety, thinking of you. Hoping and wishing for better health and peace for you and your loved ones.”

Another shared, “Your music healed me more than once. Wishing the same for you. Get better very soon.”

Someone added, “I don’t know what’s going on, but I’m thinking all the good thoughts and sending all the good vibes.”

Sheik is best known for hits like “Barely Breathing,” for which he received a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

The song also reached the 16th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 55 consecutive weeks on the chart.

Getty Duncan Sheik

Sheik has enjoyed a successful career as a solo artist, releasing nine studio albums while also making a name for himself as a composer.

The singer wrote the score for the New York Shakespeare Festival’s production of “Twelfth Night” in 2002, marking the beginning of his work as a composer.

In 2008, Sheik won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album for “Spring Awakening.” The musical also earned several Tony Awards that year, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.

News of Sheik’s critical but stable condition comes just days before his new Off-Broadway musical, “Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen,” is set to begin performances on September 25. Meanwhile, his Tony Award-winning musical “Spring Awakening” is slated for a major Off-Broadway revival in November.