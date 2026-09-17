Classic Rock Band Foreigner Makes Big Announcement After Being Together for 50 Years

The renowned classic rock band Foreigner has officially been going for 50 years and they plan to celebrate that fact with a series of concerts. Even better, to reshape its earlier sound, two familiar faces are returning for the special performances.

The band’s original lead singer, Lou Gramm, and its founding keyboardist, Al Greenwood, will reunite with the band for a series of shows. Here, fans will have the opportunity to see and hear the original line-up on stage to mark the band’s 50 years of classic rock history. The tour includes dates in the fall of 2026, as well as other concerts in 2027.

The shows will be held in various locations including the “Rock Legends Cruise” sailing from Miami on February 21, 2027. Other locations include Las Vegas, Macon, Georgia, and Augusta, as well as New York and New Jersey appearances.

Lou Gramm Rejoins Classic Rock Band Foreigner For Select Shows

Getty Foreigner (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Of the two original band members, Lou Gramm was the original lead singer, whose voice is closely associated with Foreigner’s classic rock era. He will appear in several performances in 2027, including the Rock Legends Cruise from Miami on February 21 through February 25, 2027. Gramm will join the band for six performances at The Venetian in Las Vegas, scheduled from March 10 to March 20.

Having Lou Gramm back onstage is a real treat for longtime Foreigner fans, as he was part of the band’s original lineup and helped to establish the band’s original sound. However, having Lou back on stage is not the only treat in store for the band’s fans.

Al Greenwood Is Back For Five Performances

Another treat for old and new fans of the classic rock band is the appearance of founding keyboardist, Al Greenwood, who will rejoin Foreigner in the fall of 2026. Greenwood can be seen starting September 18, 2026, at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon, Georgia, followed by the September 19 show at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta.

From there, the keyboardist is set to play at three California shows on October 23 and 24 at the Yaamava Theater in Highland. This will be followed by a performance on October 25 at Harrah’s in Valley Center.

This isn’t all, however, as Greenwood will also play with Foreigner in 2027 during the band’s New York 50th anniversary concerts. Those run from April 27 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, and heading to the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, on April 28.

Next, Greenwood is set to play at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester on April 30, and the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on May 1. Following this Al will feature at Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair in Westbury, New York, on May 2. This makes for a great selection of shows where fans can experience the sound of a musician who helped to originally launch the band.

Foreigner Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Gramm and Greenwood coming back for Foreigner’s 50th anniversary is a major milestone for the classic rock band, offering fans the chance to experience its early days. Moreover, the schedule and locations of the concerts offer more opportunities.

While the two original band members won’t play at every show, but when they do play together it will offer long-time fans the sound they remember from Foreigner’s early days. The schedule of the classic rock band’s tour can be found here.