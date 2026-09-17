‘9-1-1’ Showrunner Teases the Best News About Athena’s Post-Bobby Love Life

One of the worst things that “9-1-1” did was kill off Bobby Nash. It’s something that most fans will agree on, but it has opened up doors for Athena Grant’s personal growth. When talking about “9-1-1” Season 10, the topic of love interests for Angela Bassett’s character has come up, and showrunner Tim Minear brought the best answer possible.

Sure, fans want to see Athena happy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she will find someone new to be involved with. Minear agrees, sharing that love isn’t a high priority for the character right now.

Tim Minear Isn’t Ruling Out Love for Athena on ‘9-1-1’

ABC 9-1-1 – “Pick Your Poison” – Athena is pulled into a mysterious murder investigation when a man arrives at the station to report his own death. Meanwhile, the 118 races to the site of a car crash involving a mother and son. THURSDAY, MARCH 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) OLIVER STARK, ANGELA BASSETT

When talking with TVLine, Minear shared that while he isn’t focusing on Athena’s love life this season, it doesn’t mean that he is completely ruling it out. However, he has made it clear that “not currently considering it.”

This could be a relief for many fans, who are currently still mourning the loss of Bobby Nash. Peter Krause’s character was shockingly written off during “9-1-1” Season 8, with the excuse that the storyline had to be realistic. Many argue that if this had happened around the third or fourth season, then it would have more weight. To do it after eight seasons, when these characters have survived fire trucks landing on them, cruise ships sinking, and a tsunami hitting Los Angeles, it didn’t make sense and was done more for shock factor than anything else.

However, the clock isn’t being reversed. Krause is now headlining “Line of Fire,” and Bassett is now getting a storyline that sees Athena’s career progress. After Athena watched her husband die a painful death, the idea of moving on wouldn’t be on her mind. That doesn’t mean she is closed off to love, but realistically, she would be focused on her children and healing from that grief.

What’s Next for Athena Grant on ‘9-1-1’ Season 10

ABC 9-1-1 – “Pick Your Poison” – Athena is pulled into a mysterious murder investigation when a man arrives at the station to report his own death. Meanwhile, the 118 races to the site of a car crash involving a mother and son. THURSDAY, MARCH 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) JOSH STAMBERG, ANGELA BASSETT

At the end of “9-1-1” Season 9, Athena decided that it was time for a career change. Not a full one, but after she was mistaken for a detective a few times, it was time for her to take a step up. She will no longer be a sergeant in the LAPD and instead will take on detective duties.

This is going to mean the writing will be a little easier to handle. When she was a beat cop, it was much harder to justify why she ended up being in the middle of a few of the major emergencies. As a detective, things change, and she has more agency over her involvement.

There is a major emergency to kick-start the season, as has become the norm for this series. A sinkhole opens up, leading to a volcanic eruption. There’s nothing like a wild disaster to pull us back into the world of “9-1-1.”

This wasn’t written due to the sinkhole that opened up in West Hollywood recently. It just so happened that the disaster occurred as the show was prepping this episode. “Fire Country” Season 5 will also open with a sinkhole disaster, although there doesn’t appear to be a volcano in that one!