Tom Bergeron Jokes About ‘Picking the Lock’ on Alfonso Ribeiro’s Dressing Room (VIDEO)

“Dancing With the Stars” is back for another year with Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough as co-hosts. Though fans adore the duo, many sorely miss Tom Bergeron, who hosted the show from its beginning until season 28.

As of 2026, Tom Bergeron has moved forward with his life. However, he still enjoys visiting with his old friends and creating hilarious content with them.

In honor of season 35, the former host shared one of his favorite videos he made with Alfonso Ribeiro.

Tom Bergeron & Alfonso Ribeiro Entertain Fans With Their Skit

Tom Bergeron is no longer the host of “Dancing With the Stars,” but he still maintains excellent relationships with several cast members. Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough went on to take over hosting duties, much to Bergeron’s delight.

“Congrats to my buddies at @dancingwiththestars for their strong start to Season 35,” the 71-year-old captioned a recent Instagram post.

“I TOLD you 2 nights were better than one (‘cough.’…Results Show…’cough’ 😉). Here’s a #throwbackthursday repost of one of my favorite parts of returning for last year’s 20th Anniversary episode; goofing around with @therealalfonsoribeiro,” the former DWTS host added.

The clip begins with Alfonso Ribeiro walking in on Tom Bergeron meditating on a couch.

“Oh, Alfonso! I’m just doing my old routine, you know, ‘mediate before the show in my dressing room,'” Bergeron pretends to be surprised.

“But this is my dressing room now,” Alfonso tells him.

“Wow! I was on such autopilot, buddy, I’m so sorry. That’s so embarrassing. But you know, it does make sense. It took a long while to pick that lock,” Tom replies before sauntering off.

The clip ends with a parody of the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” end-credits scene.

Fans Rave Over the Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host

In the comments, many fans expressed just how much they miss Tom Bergeron on the “Dancing With the Stars” set. While he’s happy to visit now and then, he’s moved on to other projects.

“Alfonso is the only person who could replace you. You both do a great job!!” one viewer wrote.

“Love you Tom! You were ones of my favorite people encouraging me when I was on the show ❤️” season 18 alum Amy Purdy added.

“We need you back more often!!!🙌” another viewer chimed in.

The Former DWTS Host Looks For Ways to Give Back

After leaving “Dancing With the Stars,” Tom Bergeron has been working on other creative projects. However, he has a heart for philanthropy, too.

In a recent Instagram update, the former DWTS host gave an animal rescue a special shout-out.

“Recently, two of my nieces had to say goodbye to their beloved dogs of 14 years,” Bergeron wrote. “They both say they eventually want to welcome another four-footed, furry rescue into their lives. I’m surprised there isn’t an app for that, sort of a RIN TIN TINDER. Thankfully, though, there ARE places like @eastwoodranch. Check out their great work at Eastwoodranch.org.”

If Tom Bergeron manages to take a break from his busy life, fans would love to see him in the audience at DWTS this season.

After the double elimination during week one, there are 14 couples remaining in the competition. Catch the new episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22 on ABC.