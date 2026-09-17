‘The Challenge’ Star Nelson Thomas Breaks Silence After Shocking Triple Disqualification From Season 42

“The Challenge” made an unprecedented move during its September 16 episode, disqualifying three competitors at once for violating the show’s code of conduct.

Host TJ Lavin informed the season 42 cast that Josh Goldstein, Leo Dionicio and Nelson Thomas had all been removed from “The Challenge: Cutthroat,” which for the first time is airing on Paramount+ and not MTV. The episode did not show the incident that prompted the decision or provide specific details about what happened.

Now, Thomas is speaking publicly about his actions while additional unconfirmed allegations about what led to all three disqualifications have surfaced online.

“I let my emotions take over, broke dishes, destroyed kitchen and violated the code of conduct,” Thomas wrote on X following the episode. “That’s on me. I’m learning and growing, and I’m grateful my @TheChallenge family sees the good and the bad. #reality TV.”

Nelson Thomas Addresses What Happened Before ‘The Challenge’ Disqualification

While Thomas confirmed that he damaged items in the kitchen, he also addressed what he said happened before his outburst.

An insider claimed in the comments of “The Challenge’s” official Instagram account that the situation began while Thomas, Goldstein and Dionicio were playing Uno. According to “The Challenge” spoiler account, Gamervev, Dionicio allegedly used the N-word while speaking to Thomas.

The insider claimed Goldstein then repeated the word, prompting a confrontation with Thomas. The account alleged Thomas became angry and threw items around the kitchen.

GamerVev had previously shared similar speculation about Dionicio allegedly using the racial slur before Goldstein repeated it.

Neither Goldstein nor Dionicio has publicly confirmed that version of events. The incident itself was not included in the Paramount+ episode.

Thomas, however, addressed the use of the racial slur in a second post and said Goldstein had privately apologized to him.

“I received his DM apology, and I’m giving him space to take ownership publicly,” Thomas wrote. “The fans and @TheChallenge family deserve that too. Saying you have Black friends doesn’t give you a pass to use the N-word. This goes beyond TV. We need accountability, understanding, and growth.”

Thomas did not share Goldstein’s private message.

‘The Challenge’ Edited Out Incident Before Removing 3 Competitors

Lavin only told the remaining competitors that the three men had “all broke the code of conduct,” leaving viewers without an explanation of the incident during the episode.

Production removed Thomas from the house and placed him in a hotel after the kitchen incident, then ultimately disqualified him. Thomas has been removed from the show before for violent behavior in “Dirty 30.”

His exit came during an emotional return to “The Challenge.” Thomas returned to the competition series for the first time since undergoing a below-the-knee amputation following a serious car accident.

After addressing his disqualification and Goldstein’s reported private apology, Thomas asked viewers not to attack the other competitors while supporting him.

“I appreciate y’all,” he wrote. “Support me without tearing others down.”

Goldstein and Dionicio have not publicly confirmed the allegations surrounding their disqualifications.

New episodes of “The Challenge” drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.