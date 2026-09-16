Kandi Burruss Stands Up for Herself in Bombshell Response After Todd Tucker Shares Intimate Details of Their Love Life

Kandi Burruss has quickly issued a powerful response admonishing her ex-husband Todd for “sensationalizing” their relationship after he publicly spilled intimate details about the romantic life they formerly shared together during their 11-year marriage.

In a trailer for his upcoming project “Til Divorce Do Us Part,” Todd told his friend and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” costar Peter Thomas that he and Kandi regularly engaged in threesomes during their relationship. Kandi responded to that by issuing a statement to People.

Kandi Stands Issues a Firm, But Classy Response After Todd Reveals Intimacy Details

On the topic of having threesomes, Todd said in his trailer, “We did. I would say for most of our marriage we did.”

To that, Kandi replied via a Wednesday, September 16 People statement, “A man who has already hurt me to my core is furthering the damage by choosing to sensationalize our sex life to stretch his five minutes of fame.”

She continued, “What consensually happens between a husband and wife in the privacy of their marriage is exactly that—private,” before saying Todd’s recent actions have made her feel reassured that she did the right thing by filing for divorce. She then quoted the name of her popular one-woman show which sold out in several cities this spring and summer, declaring, “I Do, I Did, I’m Done!”

Before making waves on “RHOA,” Kandi rose to fame as a ’90s R&B star after forming the girl group with her friends and collaborators Tameka “Tiny” Cottle Harris, sisters Tamika and LaTocha Scott, and Tamera Coggins.

She’s also a prolific songwriter, counting the TLC smash hit “No Scrubs” among her biggest successes.

What Did Todd Tucker Say About Kandi Burruss?

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Todd dropped the trailer for his upcoming project on his own YouTube channel, Todd Tucker TV, about one day before Kandi swiftly issued her statement.

In it, he is seen riding in a car with Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Kandi’s “RHOA” costar Cynthia Bailey, and he allowed the camera to catch a very personal convo between the friends in which Todd delves into the nitty gritty details of the intimate life he formerly shared with Kandi.

In the scene, Peter asks Todd if the threesome stories are “for real,” to which Todd replies, “We did.” Peter exclaims, “Oh my god,” before Todd continues, “I would say most of our marriage we did.”

Peter then jokes, “I’m a saint,” seeming to suggest he hasn’t engaged in the same type of romps.

Another familiar “RHOA” face to show up in Todd’s new project is Apollo Nida, the former husband of Phaedra Parks whom she famously told to “get away from me with this” in a hilarious viral moment in one of his final appearances on the show prior to his prison stint for bank fraud and identity theft.

Todd Still Considers Kandi ‘My Person’

In more recent comments about his ex-wife, with whom he shares children Ace and Blaze, the 53-year-old reality star called her “my person” and said he’s turned to going out and drinking to cope with the loneliness he feels at no longer having his family around full-time.

He explained in a recent V-103 interview, “I’m not whole” but said he attempting to “save face” by appearing happier on the outside than how he truly feels.

Kandi filed for divorce shortly before Thanksgiving 2025, and the split was finalized on March 11, 2026. Kandi paid Todd a lump sum of a little over $425,000, and they agreed to split their assets evenly. Neither party was ordered to pay spousal or child support.