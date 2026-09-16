Todd Tucker Opens Up About His Divorce From Kandi Burruss – ‘I Lost My Person’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kandi Burruss’ divorce from Todd Tucker was announced in November 2025 and then finalized in March. Now, months later, Tucker is opening up about life after the divorce, revealing that he’s going through a difficult time. This comes ahead of the release of his new movie, “Don’t Bring Your Man to Atlanta,” and reality project, “Til Divorce do Us Part.”

Todd Tucker Says He’s ‘Not Whole’ Amid Divorce From RHOA Alum Kandi Burruss

Getty Ace Tucker, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker and Blaze Tucker attend the Atlanta screening of “The Wild Robot.”

Tucker appeared on radio station V103’s “Big Tigger Morning Show” in September 2026, where he shared vulnerable thoughts about his divorce from Burruss. During the show, the hosts asked the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” crew member for an update on his life.

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He admitted he’s not doing the best right now, saying, “I’m not whole,” after using an expletive that was bleeped out in the interview. After that, Tucker said, “It looks good,” regarding appearing as though he’s handling the divorce better than he is. According to him, “You gotta save face.”

The 53-year-old producer was then asked for specifics regarding why he feels the way he does. He explained, “I went from being at home with my family every day. The dog, the kids, the nanny, the wife, and now I’m by myself, pretty much.”

From there, Tucker said he “mask[s]” his loneliness by “going out” and “drinking,” before adding that he’s “working through it.”

He continued, “I don’t think people understand, like, divorce, I lost my person,” before saying that the reason for their split doesn’t change the end result.” Tucker went on, “I still lost my person, and I lost my family as I knew it.”

Todd Was Asked About the Reason for the Split From Kandi

Getty Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

The interview continued as one of the hosts asked Tucker about the reason for the divorce from Burruss after 11 years of marriage. He responded, “I think there was a lot that happened. We could say, ‘Well, this is why,’ but it was a journey.”

Tucker then said that he would not give details, saying, “It’s not really about, you know, her part of it is her business.” From there, he said, “This isn’t a messy journey for me,” stating that he has no plans for a “tell-all.” Regarding his upcoming reality project, “Til Divorce do us Part,” he stated that it was a vehicle for him to explain his emotions.

Kandi Burruss Confirmed the Divorce in November

Getty Kandi Burruss

Burruss confirmed that she and Tucker were separating on November 21 via a statement to PEOPLE. She said, “After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum continued, “I’m stepping into a new chapter, pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.

