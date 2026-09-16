Grant Ellis Reveals Surprising Connection To Juliana Pasquarosa’s New Fiancé

Grant Ellis is finally opening up about what happened after his relationship with Juliana Pasquarosa ended. Before now, the former “Bachelor” has largely stayed quiet about their split, even as his ex-fiancée moved on and found love again.

Ellis is now sharing his side of the story and revealing the surprising role he played in what happened next. As it turns out, he helped make a connection that eventually led Pasquarosa to her now-fiancé, Michael Fiore.

The reality star also addressed the timing of their romance and whether there was any “overlap” as his engagement to Pasquarosa ended. Ellis, however, made it clear that he isn’t holding a grudge against his former fiancée.

Grant Ellis Helped Juliana Pasquarosa Make An Important Connection

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Grant Ellis arrives as Universal Pictures presents the “HIM” Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Ellis shared his surprising story during a September 16 appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. He explained that he and Pasquarosa were already going through their split when Jason Tartick’s agency reached out to him.

The former “Bachelor” eventually decided not to sign with the agency as he already had representation. However, he thought the opportunity could help Pasquarosa and gave her Tartick’s contact information.

“I gave Juliana Jason Tartick’s number, and I was like, ‘You know, get [yourself] some brand deals,'” he recalled. According to Ellis, Pasquarosa later went on an agency trip to New York while their relationship was coming to an end. It was during that fateful trip that she met Fiore.

“I didn’t kind of know what was going on; I was kind of in the dark. But looking back, I’m like, ‘D**m. Okay. The agency, that trip, that’s where she met him,'” he revealed.

The former ‘Bachelor’ Says There Was ‘100%’ Some Overlap

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Grant Ellis attends the House Of Champion New York Fashion Week event on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The conversation became even more interesting when Rachel Recchia directly asked Ellis whether there had been any overlap. His answer left little room for ambiguity about how he viewed the timeline of their relationship.

“Oh, 100%. 100%,” Ellis responded. However, he immediately made it clear that he was not accusing Pasquarosa of doing anything wrong. He explained that he and Pasquarosa had already discussed their relationship and knew things were not going to work. “So, it’s not like any shade to her,” he clarified.

Ellis also went on to acknowledge that he might have handled things differently if he had met someone around the same time. Still, on second thought, he admitted that he could not know exactly what he would have done in the same situation.

Pasquarosa has since built a new life with Fiore, and the couple announced their engagement in August. Her new chapter came more than a year after Bachelor Nation watched her accept Ellis’ proposal on “The Bachelor.”

Grant Ellis Now Understands Why Their Engagement Didn’t Work

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Grant Ellis attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Time has also changed the way Ellis views his relationship with Pasquarosa. During the podcast, he said he is happy for his former fiancée and believes her new relationship worked out for the best.

Speaking on their compatibility, he admitted that he and Pasquarosa were not as compatible as they believed at the start. “Chemistry and compatibility are two different things,” he explained.

One issue was how little uninterrupted time they actually spent together after filming. Ellis said they were supposed to have five private “happy couple” visits while their engagement remained secret, but they only managed to have two. He also recalled problems with communication as they attempted to build a real relationship away from the cameras.

Looking back, Ellis believes their relationship simply did not have the foundation it needed to survive outside “The Bachelor.” Currently, he is taking a different approach to his love life. The former “Bachelor” revealed that he has moved to Los Angeles and has been dating. However, finding another serious relationship is not currently his biggest priority.