Brandi Glanville Reveals What Kyle Richards Asked Her to Do for Kim

Brandi Glanville is shedding new light on the role she once played between sisters Kim and Kyle Richards, including the private requests she says she received from Kyle when the two were not speaking.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about her complicated relationship with Kim and described herself as something of a go-between for the Richards sisters during difficult periods in their relationship.

According to Glanville, Kyle would even call and ask her to check on Kim when the sisters were estranged.

“I know for a fact that Kyle cares so much,” Glanville said on a recent episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.” “When they weren’t talking, Kyle would call me to go check on Kim.”

For Glanville, those calls reinforced something she believes can get lost amid the sisters’ very public ups and downs: there is still a great deal of care between them.

Brandi Glanville Says Kyle Richards Would Ask Her to Check on Kim

Glanville addressed Kim and Kyle’s relationship while discussing the struggles Kim has faced over the years and the difficult position that can put family members in.

“They have a sister love, but also, you know, Kim has her struggles, and I think that Kyle, you know… no one in “he family is going to let her go homeless, but there has to be a point where you can’t enable her,” Glanville said. “And if she’s not paying rent and she has any spare money, like, what is she using it for?”

Glanville continued by saying there is a line between helping someone and enabling behavior that may ultimately hurt them.

“Otherwise, you’re just enabling her, and you’re paying for her to do whatever she wants to do,” she said.

But Glanville was also adamant that Kyle’s concern for her sister is genuine.

“And I think, you know, I know for a fact that Kyle cares so much and… when they weren’t talking, Kyle would call me to go check on Kim,” she said.

Glanville joked that the arrangement sometimes left her feeling like “Kim’s babysitter,” but she also suggested she understood why Kyle turned to her.

“You know, so I know that there’s a ton of care there,” Glanville said. “And she’s like, ‘How’s my sister?’”

Glanville added that the responsibility eventually became difficult for her as well.

“I was like Kim’s babysitter in a weird way, but, you know, I had to stop, too.”

When asked whether that was what ended her friendship with Kim, Glanville pushed back on the idea that their relationship was definitively over.

“I don’t think it’s ended,” she said. “It’s just, it was too much.”

Brandi Glanville Thanks Fans for Supporting Her

Glanville is also navigating challenges of her own.

A GoFundMe was recently launched to help with the medical expenses she has accumulated amid her ongoing health issues. Following the outpouring of support, the former RHOBH star posted a message thanking those who have helped her.

“Hey guys, I just want to say thank you so much for all of your support,” Glanville said in a TikTok video.

She acknowledged that she was struggling that day before adding, “Um, just thank you. I don’t know what else to say. It’s all a giant mess.”

The update comes as Glanville continues searching for answers surrounding the health problems she has publicly documented.

Her latest comments, however, also offer a rare glimpse into a different chapter of her RHOBH relationships. Despite years of shifting friendships and fractured alliances among the former co-stars, Glanville says there were times when she became someone Kyle trusted to look out for Kim when the sisters could not do so together.