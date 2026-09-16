Former ‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Is Back in Action

Chris Harrison may have left “The Bachelor,” but he has not left the world of romance behind. According to Deadline, the former host is heading back to our television screens for the new reality TV dating series “The Vow,” set to premiere on Fox Nation on November 11.

An official teaser trailer was recently released and shows Harrison taking a cheeky swipe at his old job. News about Harrison’s latest project was revealed back in February, and it marks his first new show since leaving “The Bachelor” in 2021.

Chris Harrison Is Back Hosting A Brand-New Reality Dating Series ‘The Vow’

A new dating reality TV show hosted by former “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison titled “The Vow” will make its debut on November 11 on Fox Nation. Deadline reported that the new show will be a six-part series with a season finale airing on December 9.

A teaser trailer, released on Wednesday, September 16, sees Harrison leaning into his over two decades of handing out red roses, with close-up shots of the former host fixing his suit and throwing a rose to the ground before sharing, “Expecting someone else? Roses fade, true love lasts forever.”

Before the trailer wraps, Harrison nearly steps on the rose, only to make the very deliberate choice to walk over it, showing viewers that while his “Bachelor” days may be over, he’s not done giving up on helping others find love.

“It’s good to be back. Time to help people find love again,” Harrison captioned his Instagram post.

Fox Nation also posted the trailer on Instagram, where several former Bachelor Nation stars shared their excitement and support for Harrison.

“It’s like Jordan coming out of retirement,” Sean Lowe wrote. “Okay Chris!!!!! 👏👏,” Arie Luyendyk commented. “Very exciting!!!” Jared Haibon said. “Lfggggggggg,” Juliana Pasquarosa shared.

Who Is the Bachelor on ‘The Vow?’

According to Deadline, “The Vow” has already found its leading man. The show will follow 30-year-old Jace Cates as he searches for true love and, hopefully, a future wife among 10 women. The show will feature Cates going on dates and “real-world compatibility challenges” much like “The Bachelor” franchise.

Looking at his Instagram, Cates attended Concordia University in Portland, where he played college basketball. He works as a loan officer for Guild Mortgage in Clackamas, Oregon. It’s unclear who the 10 women are as of this writing.

Deadline first shared that Harrison was working on a new dating reality show in February. The series heavily focuses on both men and women searching for a “traditional, marriage-minded partnership built on commitment and shared values” and are “dating with real intention.”

Harrison and his wife, Lauren Zima, are executive producers on the new series, with Sean and Catherine Lowe, who met on season 17 of “The Bachelor” and are still married today, making an appearance.

“I’m so excited to be back helping people find love, and Fox Nation has been an incredible partner in bringing this vision to life,” Harrison shared. “We were inspired by the faith-driven renaissance happening across America, and as a result, I believe we’ve created the most authentic dating show on television today.”

He continued, “At a time when so many people feel dating has become harder than ever, The Vow asks a simple but important question: Can genuine, lasting love still be found in the modern world? The stakes couldn’t be higher. I’m incredibly proud and honored to put my name on this show.”