Peacock Renews Its Best Reality Show — And for More Than One Season!

Let the murders commence! After an epic win at the 2026 Emmys, Peacock knows that it has a great show on its hands. So, it shouldn’t be surprising to find out that “The Traitors” has been renewed.

That renewal isn’t just for one season, either. Peacock is so happy with the series that it’s given a three-season order, which is a rare feat these days, especially for streaming shows. It will take the show through to Season 8.

‘The Traitors’ Already Had Season 5 in the Bag

NBC THE TRAITORS — “Do You Know the Enemy?” Episode 410 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)

The decision to renew wasn’t surprising, especially as the show is the second-biggest title on the NBCUniversal streaming platform. The biggest title? Well, that goes to “Love Island USA,” which managed to gain its largest audience during the eighth season.

“The Traitors” Season 4 saw a 72% increase in viewership from the third season, which makes it clear that there’s no need to change the format or for the show to go anywhere. In fact, after that came the fifth season renewal, which is slated to air sometime in 2027. The decision to then add another three seasons is unprecedented, but exciting.

If there is still one season a year, it will mean that Alan Cumming continues to banish celebrities until 2030. Many assume he will stick around for that long, as he continues to succeed and have fun as the host. In fact, he took away an Emmy win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for the third year running.

This renewal doesn’t include the civilian version of the series that will premiere on Sept. 17, 2026. This is the first year that the show will have an all-civilian season, as the first season offered a mixture of celebrities and civilians. It follows the methods of the British series, which has found success with this format.

A Major Emmy’s Win

NBC THE TRAITORS — “Do You Know the Enemy?” Episode 410 — Pictured: (l-r) Rob Rausch, Mark Ballas, Tara Lipinski — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)

“The Traitors” is just coming off a huge Emmy win. Not only did Cumming win his Emmy, but the show took its third consecutive win for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. The series won all seven of the Emmy nominations it had, making it the best year yet and proving that people love the format.

Cumming shared his love for the audience while accepting his win, saying, “The audience is so amazing. It is so diverse, and it’s just incredible the way you all get together and watch the show together. That is so beautiful, that a show about treachery and betrayal brings people together.”

The series takes place in a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands. Contestants stay elsewhere, but they come to the castle on a daily basis for their activities to put prize money into the pot, chat about the game, and develop theories, and then sit at the round table to banish people.

Most of the contestants are known as the Faithfuls. There are a few Traitors in the mix who are able to “murder” individuals to send them home, and if one Traitor is left standing at the end, they go home with the prize money. If the Faithfuls banish all the traitors, then they split the prize pot between whoever is left at the end.

There is always a sense of relief when favorite shows are renewed. All “Traitors” fans will be jumping for joy at this latest decision.

“The Traitors: New Blood” premieres on Sept. 17, 2026. Watch all previous seasons, along with international versions of the show, on Peacock.