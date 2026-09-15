‘The Traitors’ Dominates the Emmys Again With Third Straight Win

“The Traitors” has done it again.

The Peacock hit continued its remarkable run at the 2026 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Reality Competition Program for the third consecutive year. The victory came during the Sept. 14 ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where “The Traitors” prevailed over a formidable group of nominees that included “Dancing With the Stars,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Survivor” and “Top Chef.”

Host Alan Cumming took the stage to accept the award on behalf of the show, celebrating both the team behind “The Traitors” and the devoted audience that has helped turn a murder-mystery competition set in a Scottish castle into one of reality television’s biggest successes.

Alan Cumming Celebrates Another Big Win for ‘The Traitors’

Cumming began his acceptance speech with a nod to the people behind the scenes who help pull off the elaborate competition.

“I speak on behalf of all our producers who are running to the stage as if they’re on the mission for ‘The Traitors’ — now they know what it feels like — thank you so much to the Academy,” Cumming said. “It’s inspiring us to do better and go bigger.”

The host also gave a shoutout to his dog, Lala, calling her “the perfect cohost,” before turning his attention to the viewers who have embraced the series.

“It is so diverse, and it’s just incredible the way you all get together and watch the show together,” Cumming said.

The win adds another chapter to what has become an impressive Emmy run for the Peacock series. “The Traitors” previously won Outstanding Reality Competition Program in both 2024 and 2025, giving the show three consecutive victories in the category.

And this year’s competition was hardly light. Survivor remains one of reality television’s longest-running institutions, while Dancing With the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Top Chef have each built their own loyal audiences and lengthy television legacies.

“The Traitors,” however, remained on top.

‘The Traitors’ Has Become an Emmy Favorite

The show’s premise brings together a group of contestants at a castle in Scotland, where the “Faithful” attempt to identify and eliminate the secretly selected “Traitors” before those players can eliminate them first.

Part of its appeal, according to Cumming, is that viewers are in on the secret from the beginning. Rather than turning the series into a traditional whodunit, audiences get to watch the contestants navigate alliances, suspicion and pressure while already knowing who is deceiving whom.

“We all lie, but we don’t always get to witness people doing it,” Cumming previously told Variety while discussing the show’s success.

The series has also become known for assembling casts filled with recognizable reality television personalities. Bravo stars have become particularly prominent in the franchise, with Housewives and other familiar faces entering the castle alongside competitors from shows including “Survivor” and “Big Brother.”

With three consecutive Outstanding Reality Competition Program trophies now on its résumé, “The Traitors” isn’t simply enjoying a successful run. Emmy voters have repeatedly put it at the top of one of reality television’s most competitive categories.

And judging by Cumming’s promise to “do better and go bigger,” the show isn’t treating its latest victory like a finish line.