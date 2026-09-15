Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare Update On Complicated Relationship with Sister Aimee: ‘Like Oil and Water’

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about a familial relationship that has unfortunately hit the breaking point.

During an appearance on the “We Need to Talk” podcast, Osbourne revealed that she’s cut ties with older sister Aimee, admitting they’ve never seen eye-to-eye and likely never will.

‘Polar Opposites’

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While Kelly and brother Jack Osbourne became overnight sensations as teenagers via reality TV mega-hit “The Osbournes,” Aimee famously opted to not appear on camera. As a result, many viewers of the show had no idea that the two siblings had an older sister who was never seen on the show.

While Aimee was not a part of “The Osbournes,” Kelly is now revealing that she’s also no longer a part of her life.

“If I’m honest, my older sister didn’t really ever acknowledge me and my brother,” Kelly said, as reported by Page Six.

“She was just in her own world doing her own thing. I do, to a certain extent, feel as though she was embarrassed of us,” Kelly shared.

“I’ll never really truly understand. It just felt that way,” she added. “I know … we’re very different. Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not. Like you couldn’t be more polar opposite. We’re like oil and water.”

A Relationship Rift

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Looking back at her relationship with Aimee, Kelly admitted she still harbored some “resentment” toward her for not being more of a big sister to her.

Asked if she felt the two could repair the rift in their relationship, Kelly insisted that ship had sailed,

“I respect her, I accept her, but we’re different, and that’s okay,” she said.

“If you’re not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I’m not doing well, I don’t want you in my life,” Kelly added.

Aimee’s Abscence

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Aimee Osbourne moved out of her family’s home at age 16, largely due to her unwillingness to be filmed for “The Osbournes.”

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, discussed the situation during an appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

Speaking with Howie Mandel, her one-time fellow judge on “America’s Got Talent,” Sharon confessed that Aimee’s refusal to take part in “The Osbournes” was “very, very hard on me, because we were travelling all over the world and doing a million things, and Aimee wasn’t a part of it. And so it made me feel terrible because I didn’t have my whole family. And she just didn’t want the attention.”

Looking back, Sharon admitted for Aimee, a teenager at the time, that it was “a tough age for a girl.”

At that point, fame was the last thing Aimee desired. “She just didn’t want it,” her mother observed.

Even now, in her 40s as a singer and songwriter, Aimee has continued to shy away from the spotlight. “She doesn’t like it,” Sharon said. “She loves writing, she loves singing, but she doesn’t want to be a pop star. She wants to be a professional singer and writer — that’s it … she’s not looking for fame and power, she’s happy doing what she does.”