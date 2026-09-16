The 2006 Workplace Classic That Terrified Every Assistant Is Coming to Netflix

Millennials have built some terrifying expectations of the workplace thanks to movies such as the 2006 flick “The Devil Wears Prada.” That didn’t stop anyone from watching the sequel as it finally arrived 20 years later, but it has led to some questions about whether the editorial world is worth getting into.

Just in case you need a reminder of the horror, “The Devil Wears Prada” is on the list of arrives on Netflix during the scariest month of the year. What does this mean about it being on Disney+, and where can you watch the sequel?

When Is ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ on Netflix?

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Like many licensed movies, the streaming giant will get “The Devil Wears Prada” at the very start of the month. You’ll be able to start watching on Oct. 1, 2026. This is at the same time as other major releases, such as “Pearl Harbor” and “The Sixth Sense.”

While it was a 20th Century Fox production at the time of its release, Disney bought out the company, and that has led to it becoming a Disney property. You can currently stream the movie on Disney+, but what about after October 1? While it’s not clear if it is leaving Disney+, there has been a move to offer non-exclusive license agreements, and that’s what could possibly happen here.

Will ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Go to Netflix?

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The current deal is only for the first movie. “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” which fans have waited 20 years for, will remain on Disney+ for the time being. This could change in the future, but not just yet.

The movie just came out in theaters in May and has only recently been added to the Mickey Mouse streamer. It will likely remain exclusive on the platform for a couple of years before a deal is made with another giant.

Creating Terror for Many Assistants

Getty VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 07: Actors Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway attend the premiere of the film ‘Devil Wears Prada’ during the ninth day of the 63rd Venice Film Festival on September 7, 2006 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

“The Devil Wears Prada” is a great watch during scary season. While it’s not a traditional Halloween movie, it has some hilariously terrifying elements of the workplace, especially when it comes to publications and editors’ lifestyles.

Many people believed that Streep’s Miranda Priestly was based on Vogue’s editor Anna Wintour. Miranda was a cutthroat editor with extremely high expectations and was considered cruel by many people who worked under her. This was how people viewed Wintour, although she thoroughly enjoyed Streep’s performance.

Sure enough, the movie focuses on a new junior personal assistant who is just trying to deal with an abusive boss while she makes enough connections to move on to other journalism-focused jobs. However, she starts to give in to the shallow and egotistical lifestyle, and it leads to her almost becoming the very person she hates as she loses the people around her. There’s a deep message about forming your own identity while trying to deal with a passionate and abusive work environment.

There’s a chance that your kids haven’t watched the movie yet, even though the sequel came out. If you haven’t seen it because you didn’t have Disney+, it’s almost time to catch it on Netflix.