What Is Peta Murgatroyd Up To After Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars?’

Professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd last competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 32. However, that doesn’t mean she’s completely stepped away from the dance world.

Peta continues to dance and move her body — just in the comfort of her own home. On social media, she and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, frequently share fun dance videos.

On top of that, Peta is still an avid DWTS viewer. After catching the season 35 premiere, she shared her notes and thoughts with fans. Though Peta didn’t return this year, she has plenty to occupy her time.

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Wanted to Grow Their Family

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd always dreamed of having a family of their own. They welcomed their oldest son, Shai, in January 2017. Over the years, fans have loved watching the little boy grow up.

Though they adored raising Shai, the couple wanted to welcome more children. They vulnerably discussed their fertility issues with the public, adding that Peta suffered three tragic miscarriages Shai was born.

Thankfully, the Chmerkovskiys eventually had their rainbow baby. In fact, they had two.

Maks and Peta welcomed their second son, Rio, in June 2023. They surprised fans when they announced they were expecting again shortly after. Their third son, Milan, was born the following summer in July 2024. Having toddlers just 13 months apart isn’t easy, but the family wouldn’t have it any other way.

This year, Milan and Rio are attending the same preschool. Peta shared photos of their first day, noting she was “unwell” over how quickly her babies are growing up.

Peta Murgatroyd Expanded Her Beauty Empire

In addition to being an impressive professional dancer, Peta Murgatroyd is also a talented entrepreneur. She is the founder of Peta Jane Beauty and recently made a major announcement regarding her brand’s future. Beginning this month, fans can purchase Peta Jane Beauty products at Target.

“We’ve been waiting to share this for months, and the secret is finally out… Peta Jane Beauty is coming to Target Beauty Studio starting September 10th! 🎯❤️” the Australian dancer shared in an Instagram update.

“We can’t wait to share all the BTS and so much more fun content with you. For now, THANK YOU for all the support. We can’t wait to see you in the beauty studio! Xoxo Peta & The PJB Team 🥹🙏” she added.

The Family Relocated to Florida This Summer

After meeting on “Dancing With the Stars” and starting their family in Los Angeles, Maks and Peta decided it was time for a change. This summer, they packed their bags and relocated the family to Boca Raton, Florida.

Since moving, the family has shared plenty of sweet photos and updates. The boys seem to have adjusted quite well and are thriving in their new environment.

It’s possible that Peta Murgatroyd could return to DWTS someday, but for now, she’s incredibly happy with the life she’s built outside the ballroom.

The second night of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premiere kicks off at 8 p.m. on ABC. Tune in and see the women perform. At the end of the night, one couple will be eliminated.

DWTS season 35 airs new episodes at 8 p.m. on Tuesday nights.