Peta Murgatroyd Gives Her Thoughts on the DWTS Season 35 Premiere Performances

Australian dancer Peta Murgatroyd isn’t competing on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. However, she’s still excitedly watching from home. She still has many close friends competing, as well as family members.

Now that the first night of the DWTS season premiere has wrapped up, Peta is ready to offer her official critique and analysis.

See how the mother of three reacted to last night’s exciting numbers.

Peta Murgatroyd Gives Fans a Peek at Her Notes From Last Night

As a professional dancer, Peta Murgatroyd knows exactly what it’s like to perform on camera. But for the past few years, she’s had quite a lot of fun watching DWTS from home. Now, she’s delivering her notes from the season premiere.

“DWTS PREMIERE RECAP PT. 1!! What did you think of last nights episode?! 🪩” Peta captioned her latest Instagram reel.

“Jackson and Emma are going to be a BLAST this season,” Peta began her notes before raving over this year’s troupe performances.

The dancer went on to give her best friend, Sharna Burgess, a special shout-out. After five seasons away, Sharna has reentered the ballroom with “The Bachelorette” star, Tyler Cameron.

While Peta kept things light, she did call out the judges for being overly harsh, especially to the inexperienced celebs.

“DEREK. BRUNO. Be nice to Guillermo with those 3s,” Peta admonished the judges. She also noted that the judges “did not come to play with corrections this premiere.”

The Australian dancer added several more compliments, writing how excited she was to see her sister-in-law, Jenna Johnson, continue performing with “Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr.

“Bring on ladies night!!!” Peta concluded the post.

Fans Look Forward to Another Night of Performances

The opening night ended with one elimination. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Conner Leavitt and his partner, Adele Zaikman, left the competition. Many felt sad to see the winner of “The Next Pro” leave so soon. However, there were so many fabulous performances that grabbed fans’ attention last night.

“It was amazing!! Harry’s performance had my jaw on the ground the whole time 🙌🏼👏🏼👏🏼✨✨🪩” one fan wrote in Peta’s comments section.

“I’m obsessed with Ezra and Harry,” another viewer added, sharing their favorite competitors.

“Guillermo slayed ! I saw that knee slide into the shimmy I was like okkk🔥”

Without a doubt, Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy will be watching tonight when the women celebrities take the floor. Maks’ younger brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, is partnered with “The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan this year.

Val and Jenna are expected to be among the fiercest competitors this year and will almost certainly advance to the finals. But with Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson, partnered with Harry Shum Jr., the couples may face off against each other in the season finale.

Fans will need to vote to keep their favorite contestants in the competition. The women celebrities compete tonight, starting at 8 p.m. on ABC. Another couple will leave at the end of the episode.

New episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begin each Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.