Tyler Cameron Wants to Steal This ‘DWTS’ Move ‘To Show My Fiancée’

Season 35 kicked off with the men performing on the first night of the two-night premiere. Tyler Cameron danced a tango with Sharna Burgess to “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz.

“The Bachelorette” alum is engaged to Tate Madden, and he wants to take a move from other stars’ dance routine for her. She also shared a video of him after his performance.

Tyler Cameron Liked Harry Shum Jr.’s Sexy ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Move

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Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson danced the Cha-Cha to Earth, Wind and Fire’s “Let’s Groove.” The “Grey’s Anatomy” actor had a medical-themed set, and his moves received the highest score of the night, 21 out of 30. The routine ended with Shum Jr., 44, and Johnson, 32, on the ground. The actor gave a sexy grind at the end.

“Harry can you teach me that move you did at the end? I’m trying to show my fiancée,” Cameron, 33, commented on Shum Jr.’s Instagram video of the routine. The actor’s wife also approved of his performance.

“@jennajohnson in DIAMONDS AND PEARLS like the queen she is whilst Cha Cha-ing with @harryshumjr body rolling in BLUE SILK giving me all the Patrick Swayze vibes?!?!?! MY TEAM #SHUMlikeItHOT,” Shelby Rabara commented on the same post.

Cameron’s tango was scored 17 out of 30. Madden reacted to his performance on her Instagram Story.

Tate Madden Said She’s Proud of Tyler Cameron

Disney Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron

The influencer recorded a video sitting on a couch in Cameron’s trailer. “We did it,” she said. “Well, Tyler did it. I did absolutely nothing other than stress.”

She continued, “But I have literally never been more proud of him in my entire life. I was watching him practice before he went on the sidelines, and he looked like a little boy. I just pictured him like seven years old, and he was so cute.”

Cameron joined her still in his gold dance outfit. “That was incredible, one of the most amazing things I’ve ever–” he said as he started to undress.

The couple met in 2022 when they filmed “Going Home with Tyler Cameron.” The Amazon Prime series followed his journey of starting his construction company.

They announced their engagement in August 2026 with pictures of him down on one knee on the beach on Instagram. “Better late than never they say,” the post’s caption reads. There is also a video of the emotional moment.

“A moment we will forever cherish,” read the caption. “A moment we get to build on for the rest of our lives. The best chapters are in front of us and I can’t wait to do them with you. I documented the whole thing for the kids to watch someday but you can also check it out on YouTube.”

His “Dancing with the Stars” journey is special because Burgess returned after her break after season 30. She was partnered with Brian Austin Green, and they started dating. The choreographer is still in a relationship with the “90210” star.